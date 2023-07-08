8th Annual Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night on July 18th

The annual celebration of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night (AM&E Night) at the Drive showcases the dynamic and innovative realm of the modern manufacturing industry. And admission is complimentary for all K-12 students!

Visit the Greenville Drive ticketing website for more information.

In its eighth year, AM&E Night at the Drive provides students with a unique opportunity to engage with professionals, educators, and representatives from prominent organizations in the Upstate region, including BMW, Greenville Technical College, Michelin, General Electric, Milliken, Greenville County Schools, and more. The event aims to foster a deeper interest in pursuing a career in this field.

This year’s event will, once again, feature in-person experiences at Fluor Field, as well as virtual experiences online for all students and educators that are unable to attend the event at Fluor Field, starting with a pregame panel discussion on District 356 right next to the stadium, a concourse full of exciting and interactive exhibits, and the chance to win great prizes as you visit them all.

