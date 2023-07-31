AFL Donates $607,000 to United Way of the Piedmont

AFL celebrated its annual employee giving campaign, Imagine That, by presenting a $607,000 donation to the United Way of the Piedmont.

AFL remains committed to supporting communities locally and worldwide in areas where the company has operations. This donation was made possible by the generosity of AFL associates and AFL’s matching program.

Paige Stephenson, President and CEO of United Way of the Piedmont, expressed her appreciation for AFL’s exceptional corporate partnership, stating, “AFL is an amazing community partner! The company truly lives out its core values through its community outreach, and we consider AFL to be an example of true corporate and community partners.”

During the two-week campaign, AFL associates worldwide were asked to “Imagine a better community” and commit to making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of others. Contributions were matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 for all donors, and an unlimited match for donors new to the campaign. AFL locations around the world conducted campaigns during the month of May and generated $750,000 for AFL communities globally.

AFL has previously received the Large Business Partner of the Year award from United Way of the Piedmont and was nominated for the second consecutive year. This recognition is awarded to a company with 100 or more employees, considering various factors such as overall campaign giving, average gift amount, per capita contribution, undesignated giving, participation rate and intangible qualities like committed top-down leadership, exceptional campaign management, a philanthropic corporate culture and board/donor group involvement.

United Way of the Piedmont’s mission is to connect, engage and inspire people to transform the community. By 2030, its goal is to decrease the number of individuals living below self-sufficiency by 11,000. As part of their work in education, financial stability and health, United Way of the Piedmont is committed to ensuring that the programs invested in, and the outcomes generated are equitable.

AFL has an extensive Community Outreach Program that provides grants, sponsorships, associate engagement projects, disaster relief and more. For additional information on AFL and its community initiatives, visit www.AFLglobal.com.