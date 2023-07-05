BBQ, Brews, and Baseball at Fluor Field

Join the Greenville Drive on Wednesday, July 5, for the Drive’s beer tasting and BBQ event, located in the newly expanded 500 Club, along the first base side of Fluor Field!

Visit the Greenville Drive ticketing website to buy tickets.

A ticket includes a 2-hour BBQ buffet as well as a private beer sampling of different craft beers from YeeHaw Brewery, Thomas Creek, and more. Each guest will receive one free 12 oz. beer of their choice from the 500 Club bar as part of the event, plus there’s live music, the chance to win prizes, great Drive baseball, and more!

Grab the crew and come on over!

Visit the Greenville Drive website for more information.

*Must be 21 years of age to participate in this event.