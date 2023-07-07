BMW of North America Reports Q2 2023 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America today reported Q2 2023 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the second quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 87,948 vehicles, an 11.5% increase from the 78,905 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2022. Through the first half of the year, BMW brand sales total 170,414 vehicles, an 11.7% increase as compared to the same time period last year.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW’s fully electric models continued to grow as inventory has become more available. In the second quarter of 2023, BMW’s three fully electric models (BMW i4, BMW iX, and BMW i7) accounted for 12.9% of total sales volume. Through the first six months of 2023, BMW sold a total of 17,964 fully electric vehicles, already surpassing the year-end total achieved in 2022.

“The word is out – the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ is also the ‘Ultimate Electric Driving Machine’,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “As the enthusiasm around these great products grows, we continue to gain both momentum with customers and BEV share in the market.”

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,585 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 47.8% vs the 5,131 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2022.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2023.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % BMW passenger cars 40,140 27,042 48.4% 75,911 58,475 29.8% BMW light trucks 47,808 51,863 – 7.8% 94,503 94,144 0.4% TOTAL BMW 87,948 78,905 11.5% 170,414 152,619 11.7% TOTAL MINI 7,585 5,131 47.8% 14,869 12,007 23.8%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2023 report occurred between April 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023.