Converse Mourns the Loss of Dr. Shannon Martin

It is with great sadness that Converse shares news of the unexpected death of Dr. Shannon Martin, Associate Professor of Psychology. Dr. Martin was a beloved professor, an excellent research scholar, and a clinical psychologist who joined the Converse Psychology faculty in Fall 2016.

Dr. Martin passed away after a short illness.

The hearts of the community go out to Dr. Martin’s family, her husband Stuart, and her many friends as they mourn this painful loss.

Converse University President Boone J. Hopkins said, “May Dr. Martin’s deep love for her students, her passion for rich inquiry through clinical-based research, and her care for our campus community continue to inspire us all as we mourn and grieve this sad loss.”

Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use university resources. The Wellness Center has many options for student counseling services. Employees may seek counseling support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

In lieu of flowers, the Shannon Martin Memorial Fund has been set up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin. Donations will be applied to a project to be determined at a later date.

Those who wish to give online may do so here (select Shannon Martin Memorial Fund in the drop-down menu). For mail-in tributes, please send your gift to Converse University, Institutional Advancement; 580 East Main Street; Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302, with “Shannon Martin Memorial Fund” on the memo line.

Written by Converse University.