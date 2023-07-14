Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “A Chorus Line”

A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of American musical theatre: the chorus dancers.

The show follows 17 would-be dancers in their quest to make the cut for a new Broadway Musical. One by one, the dancers come forward to share the stories of their lives, giving it their all and putting themselves on the line to make the cut. Only eight will remain. Capturing the spirit, tension, and hope of an audition, A Chorus Line is the musical for everyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all out there to make it come true!

“A Chorus Line was originally in our 2020 lineup pre-Pandemic,”says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “Patrons were very excited then, and it’s wonderful to see them coming back in droves to purchase tickets now. We’ve never produced A Chorus Line at Flat Rock Playhouse and we’re excited to bring this blockbuster, Pulitzer prize winning show to our community.”

A Chorus Line once held the record as the longest running show on Broadway with over 6000 performances, and heralds nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett. Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante, Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Edward Kleban. Co-Choreographed by Bob Avian. Original Broadway production produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival, Joseph Papp, Producer, in association with Plum Productions, Inc.

A Chorus Line is presented by Joseph Laughter Clothier & Scott Keels Design (In memory of John S. Cox), Terri Eisenhauer Signature Properties, Henderson Oil Company, United Community Bank, and Van Winkle Law Firm.

Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

A Chorus Line runs from July 13 – August 6 at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $52 to $72. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.