Garver Engineering Firm Expansion to Bring 100 New Jobs to Upstate SC

Garver, a multidisciplined engineering, planning, and environmental services firm with a presence in 17 states, is expanding its East Coast footprint by adding a new full service Water Design Center.

Founded in 1919 and based in Arkansas, what started as a one-person engineering firm led by former college professor Neal Garver today is an employee-owned organization with more than 1,200 on staff. Garver has been on the ground floor of highways, bridges, airport runways and water and wastewater infrastructure that communities across America need to grow and prosper.

“The energy and vitality of Greenville, coupled with our organization’s belief in working closely together and with clients, makes downtown Greenville a perfect location for our new Water Design Center,” said Chris Gatling, Garver’s Greenville Office Director.

Garver expects to continue to grow its office and services in Greenville to support all varieties of clients. “Greenville is a hub of innovation with a strong workforce pipeline in the engineering field thanks to nearby colleges and universities,” Mayor Knox White said. “From Greenville they will have the ability to recruit the best talent in advancing how water and wastewater treatment facilities operate around the country.”