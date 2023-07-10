New River Birch Trail Extension to Feature ‘Creativitrees’ Public Art Installation

Another important piece of “The Dan” trail system is ready for its official ribbon cutting, as a new segment of the River Birth trail recently celebrated its opening.

Thanks to a partnership between PAL: Play Advocate Live Well and Spartanburg Art Museum, the recently opened trail extension along Lawson’s Fork Creek will also feature the new “Creativitrees” public art installation.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News podcast, the hosts are talking with Spartanburg Art Museum Executive Director, Elizabeth Goddard and PAL Executive Director, Laura Ringo about the new tree-themed public art installation and the new trail that will house it.

Visitspartanburgartmuseum.org/creativitrees for more information.

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.