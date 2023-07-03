Power Up Spartanburg to Offer $10 Million in Loans, $665K in Grant Funds, to Spartanburg County Small and Minority Businesses

OneSpartanburg recently unveiled “Power Up: Funding,” a new program that provides Spartanburg County’s small and minority businesses with access to capital through exclusive loan and grant offerings.

Made possible by funding from Spartanburg County Council, Power Up Spartanburg is a comprehensive movement to make Spartanburg County the #1 place in the U.S. to start, run, and grow a small or minority business.

Through strategic partnerships with Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union, the CLIMB Fund, and the National Development Council, a $10 million loan pool and $665,000 in grant funds will be made available to Spartanburg County small and minority businesses.

“Thanks to Spartanburg County Council leadership, Spartanburg has long been the state’s leading destination for big business investment. Today, we take another step towards becoming the premier destination for small business growth and investment,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith. “Thanks to the support of County Council and a partnership with three community development financial institutions, existing and prospective small and minority businesses will be able to obtain funding at exclusive rates.”

For the first two years, 30% of funds will be reserved for minority-owned businesses.

“All the resources, above and beyond capital, provided by Power Up Spartanburg are designed to have a long-term impact on the small business community at large. However, we acknowledge the unique barriers facing minority-owned businesses and in particular Black-owned firms,” said Spartanburg County Councilman Monier Abusaft. “Power Up Spartanburg, through funding and many other programs, will provide the additional support needed by minority-owned businesses. There’s never been a brighter future for those businesses here in Spartanburg County.”

Applications will be submitted directly to Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union, the CLIMB Fund and the National Development Council, which will serve as fiduciary agents for the program, assessing applicants and disbursing funds.

Loan applications can be submitted now, with grant applications opening July 17.

“One of the best things about Power Up Spartanburg is that it makes so many resources available to small and minority businesses,” said Spartanburg County Councilwoman Jessica Coker. “Access to capital is just one component of this movement, but the other nine components will be just as impactful, including education and mentorship.”

Funding opportunities are as follows:

Start-Up Loans of up to $50,000 for small and minority businesses in business for less than two years, including start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Administered by The CLIMB Fund

Existing Business Grants for small and minority businesses operating for two or more years.
Administered by The National Development Council

Administered by The National Development Council Businesses with between $25,000 and $150,000 in revenue can apply for up to $5,000. Businesses with between $150,000 and $3 million in revenue can apply for up to $10,000.

“As a small business owner, I’m proud that Spartanburg has come together to make these kinds of resources a reality. It’s a testament to the dedication fueling Power Up Spartanburg,” said Raj Patel, co-owner of Cribbs Kitchen and The Kennedy, owner of Main Street Pub, and chair of the Power Up Spartanburg Oversight Committee.

Eligibility for Power Up: Funding requires participating businesses to fill out a Power Up Spartanburg intake form.

Detailed information about each funding option and more can be found at www.PowerUpSpartanburg.com/funding.

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.