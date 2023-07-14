Spartanburg City Council Approves Annexation for New Mixed Use Development

A new mixed use development featuring 86 townhomes and a restaurant space will be coming to a nine acre site along N Church Street after Spartanburg City Council voted to approve an annexation agreement for the property at a recent meeting.

Located near Spartanburg Medical Center along N Church Street, the development site is bound by Florida Avenue and Dakota Street to the north, Little Chinquapin Creek to the south, and W Wood Street to the west.

Site plans show the townhome development located behind the site’s restaurant space, which will front N Church Street and be separated from the residences by Little Chinquapin Creek. The developer also plans to include a trail along the creek. Also as part of the development, a new neighborhood street will be created through the property, connecting Dakota and W Wood streets. Prior to Council’s approval, the annexation was approved by the City Planning Commission 5-0 at their meeting on June 15.

For more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting on July 10, 2023, view the agenda packet and full video by visiting the City Council meeting portal.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.