Spartanburg Philharmonic Introduces New Music Director John Young Shik Concklin

After a search spanning two years, nine candidates and many, many concerts, the Spartanburg Philharmonic, in their 95th year, are thrilled to announce John Young Shik Concklin as their next Music Director.

“From the very beginning, the search committee committed to finding the perfect fit for our organization and for our musicians – we believe John Young Shik Concklin is that person,” says Karen Parrott, Board President of the Philharmonic and Chair of the Search Committee. “John gets us – Spartanburg, our community, our musicians – and we are thrilled that he is our 10th Music Director.”

A native of Atlanta, John has been praised by musicians and audiences alike for his acute attention to detail, strong sense of rhythm, inviting gravitas and unique innovation. Concurrently John serves as Music Director for Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra and Conductor with the Atlanta Music Project and Piedmont Chamber Orchestra. He is also no stranger to Spartanburg or the Philharmonic as he started out as a violist for the long standing orchestra. John then made his conducting debut in 2018 when he led the Philharmonic’s two John Williams concerts to huge acclaim.

John will join the Philharmonic on a three year initial contract, yet he is already hard at work with the staff to finalize programming for the upcoming season which is set to launch Saturday, Sept. 16th with an original piece from resident composer Peter B. Kay and Antonin Dvořák’s triumphant masterpiece, Symphony no. 9: “From the New World.”

