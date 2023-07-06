Spartanburg Water Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Spartanburg Water is proud to announce the promotion of Cam Cole to Chief Financial Officer for the organization.

Mrs. Cole assumes her new role effective immediately, having recently served as Interim Chief Financial Officer after the retirement of our long-time CFO, Newt Pressley, in March of this year. Mrs. Cole joined the Spartanburg Water team in 2001. During the past 22 years, she has led various departments within the organization, including the Accounting and Human Resources Departments, as well as Supply Chain operations. Mrs. Cole holds a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Wofford College.

In her new role as CFO, Mrs. Cole will help oversee the planning, budgeting and operations for the entire organization and be directly responsible for the Finance, Accounting, Information Technology, Procurement, Inventory Control, Fleet Operations, Field Services and Customer Experience Departments, while also directing the overall workforce strategy for the organization. She will continue to support Spartanburg Water’s efforts to ensure financial viability, with a focus on financial stewardship, and regulatory responsibilities.

“I am thrilled to have Cam take on the role as Chief Financial Officer,” said Guy Boyle, Spartanburg Water Chief Executive Officer. “Her knowledge of the industry, our system and our community along with her professional expertise and experience has helped guide us throughout her two decades with Spartanburg Water, and most recently as interim CFO. I am confident that as Chief Financial Officer she will continue to help us carve a path forward that will benefit both the community we serve and our entire Spartanburg Water team.”

Visit the Spartanburg Water website for more information.