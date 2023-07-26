Spartanburg Water Recognizes Industrial Partners for Compliance

Spartanburg Water is recognizing ten industrial customers for their commitment to protecting the environment and our local water resources.

These companies help Spartanburg Water keep our customers, sewer systems and receiving streams safe by meeting the standards and regulatory requirements outlined in their Industrial Pretreatment Discharge Permits.

The National Pretreatment Program defined by EPA as “a cooperative effort of federal, state, and local environmental regulatory agencies established to protect water quality.” This EPA program has been utilized for more than 30 years. By pre-treating wastewater before it is released, industrial facilities help to remove components that could potentially damage the sewer collection systems and inhibit our ability to treat wastewater thereby affecting our waterways.

Spartanburg Water has developed its pretreatment program based on federal, state and local requirements. The following companies were 100 percent compliant with their industrial wastewater permits for the 2022 calendar year:

Aramark Uniform and Career Apparel, LLC

Contec, Inc. – Wingo Park

Crown Health Care Laundry, LLC

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Michelin Tire Corporation – US3

Omega Chemicals, Inc.

Parker Hannifin – O Ring Division and Engineering Seals Division TechSeal – Operations

Solvay USA, Inc.

Synthomer USA, LLC

Tietex International

By working with these industrial customers, Spartanburg Water is able to achieve an excellent compliance record for its permitted wastewater treatment facilities.

Spartanburg Water CEO Guy Boyle stated that “as Spartanburg County continues to grow, each of you here today represent the best of your organization. Your companies have shown that business can thrive financially, returning value to shareholders, owners and employees while simultaneously maintaining a commitment to responsible stewardship of our environmental resources. A destination county, like Spartanburg, benefits greatly from the solid partnerships that exist between your organizations and Spartanburg Water.”

Visit https://www.spartanburgwater.org for more information.

Written by Spartanburg Water.