Spartanburg Water’s Customer Calendar Photo Contest Kicking Off

Spartanburg Water’s Customer Calendar Photo Contest is back! It’s a favorite for many, and we are excited to once again open the opportunity for customers to participate.

The contest runs from Friday, July 7 through Friday, August 4, 2023.

The 2024 theme is “Connections.” Water is a huge part of our world – and we want to see the spots where you’re soaking it all in. All photos must be taken in the Spartanburg Water service area.

We will select up to 14 photos to feature in our 2024 calendar – one for each month, as well as photos for the front and back covers. The lucky winners will receive a $100 cash prize for each photo selected for the calendar. The photographers and winning photos will also be recognized on social media. All photos are anonymously selected by a special committee.

In order to maintain quality and coincide with the calendar layout, all pictures must be horizontal (landscape) format and a resolution of at least 300 dpi. Photos taken on smartphones must be taken on the highest “actual size” setting. Please do not downsize photos before submitting. All photos must be in a digital form to be eligible for the contest.

Along with your photo, you must include the following information: name, contact information (phone, address, email), where the photo was taken, who is pictured, and a caption. We are also requiring photographers to sign a waiver, consenting that photo entries are authorized to be used at the company’s discretion in print, on social media and our website. Up to five photos per person can be submitted individually. All information fields must be filled out for each submission.

So grab your phones and cameras and start snapping! Spartanburg Water wants to see those submissions that showcase our community and its beauty. Close up and abstract shots are encouraged. Some ideas include:

Local watershed – Pacolet Rivers, Lake Bowen, Lake Blalock, Municipal Reservoir #1

Dogs and water

Reflections in water

Fish and water

Kids and water

Rain, snow, and ice

Aerial/drone photos of water

Spartanburg landmarks and water

Gardens and water

Storms

Cityscapes and water

Food and water

Recreation and water

Entries can be submitted through Friday, August 4, 2023, at spartanburgwater.org/2024-calendar-photo-contest. Winners will be notified by email or phone no later than Friday, August 25.

For questions, please contact Lisa Oliphant, Communications Specialist, by email [email protected] or by phone at 864-580-5672.

Prepared by Spartanburg Water.