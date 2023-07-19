TD SYNNEX Share the Magic Night at Fluor Field on July 19th

TD SYNNEX is partnering with A Child’s Haven, Pendleton Place, Make-A-Wish SC, and Clement’s Kindness for their annual Share the Magic fundraiser with a mission to provide vital funding for children and youth in Upstate, South Carolina, who face extraordinary challenges. These challenges may include life-threatening illnesses, abuse, neglect, or developmental delays.

Since its inception in 2011, this initiative has raised over $19 million, allocated to various programs. These programs are designed to equip Upstate children and their families with the necessary tools and resources to create better lives for themselves.

The Greenville Drive game on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, is one of the events dedicated to raising funds for these deserving organizations. By attending, you can actively contribute to the cause and make a positive impact on the lives of children and youth in need.

Join forces with the Greenville Drive and TD SYNNEX Share the Magic in supporting children facing adversity. Gather your family and friends for a delightful evening at the ballpark, where you can enjoy the game while making a difference. The gates open at 6:00 pm quickly followed by the Charity Family Parade on the Field at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are available on the official Greenville Drive ticketing website.

Please note that a portion of all ticket sales will directly support TD SYNNEX Share the Magic, ensuring that your participation goes towards transforming the lives of these deserving children. Together, let’s create magical moments and bring hope to those who need it most.

Written by the Greenville Drive.