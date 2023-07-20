Spartanburg.com News

The Penny in Action: Spartanburg County Courthouse Nears Completion

A two story office building still in construction.
City of Spartanburg

It’s hard to miss the impact of the penny sales tax when driving in and around downtown Spartanburg.

The new Spartanburg County Courthouse is nearing completion, with a late-2023 opening date scheduled.

Work has moved into the interior of the new Spartanburg Police HQ, and a new countywide Emergency Operations Center has already opened. Next up is the start of construction on a joint City-County Government Center.

All of this progress is thanks to the penny sales tax passed by voters in 2017.

To keep up with each penny-funded project, visit www.spartanburgpenny.org.