USC Upstate Enhancing Computer Science Education in Local Elementary Schools

The University of South Carolina Upstate is boosting computer science education in Spartanburg-area elementary schools through a collaborative three-year initiative funded by the National Science Foundation.

The Computer Science for All (CSforAll) program, a joint project between USC Upstate, George Mason University, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and Weber State University, is developing comprehensive computer science education resources and curriculum. USC Upstate has received $242,000 of the $1 million grant to spearhead the initiative, which is expected to benefit more than 200 local elementary students and is a significant step towards fostering essential coding skills and problem-solving abilities among young learners.

Refika Turgut, Ph.D., assistant professor of education at USC Upstate, is the program’s principal investigator in South Carolina. She recently concluded a five-day professional development program that equipped teachers with the necessary tools to teach coding using Finch robots and to implement a linguistically inclusive literacy and science-integrated computer science curriculum in their classrooms.

“Learning to code is an essential skill in the 21st century, and it is important to teach students coding as early as possible,” Turgut said. “At the elementary school level, coding skills are crucial for fostering problem-solving abilities and enabling students to understand the practical applications of technology in addressing real-world problems. This project will not only bring coding to our local schools but also empower teachers and the wider community.”

Additionally, the project involves the development of a comprehensive website by 2024 that will grant elementary school teachers nationwide with access to the curriculum, units, and resources.

Turgut will provide monthly onsite and online support and guidance to ensure the successful integration of the curriculum into the classrooms.

“We are so proud of Dr. Turgut and her team for the work they are doing to empower teachers and their students to thrive in the digital age,” said Ugena Whitlock, Ph.D., dean of USC Upstate’s College of Education, Human Performance, and Health (COEHPH). “By fostering computational thinking and problem-solving skills at an early age, we are equipping future leaders with the skills they need to make a positive impact on society.”

Turgut expressed her gratitude to Whitlock, Sharda Jackson Smith, associate dean of COEHPH, and Stephen Bismarck, Ph.D., associate professor of middle/secondary mathematics education at USC Upstate, for their support in the project’s launch. Teachers who are interested in accessing the curriculum resources and teaching coding to their students should email [email protected].

Written by USC Upstate.