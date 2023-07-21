Volunteer for Adopt-a-Road Clean-ups in Spartanburg

Spartanburg County’s Adopt-a-Road program is designed to help keep our county roadways litter-free.

The program promotes and establishes stewardship of public lands by citizens, and is an excellent example of the public and private sector working together to solve a mutual problem.

Volunteers are made up of individuals, families, youth organizations, businesses, civic and non-profit organizations, religious groups, fraternities, sororities, and schools. This program always has room for growth.

Here is a quick overview of the program:

A group adopts a two-mile section of county-maintained road right-of-way, either in or near your local community. The agreement is for a minimum two years to pick up litter along the adopted road way. There are four set dates each year. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department provides safety vests and bags as needed.

Are you interested in helping clean up our community?

If so, please consider volunteering in our Adopt-a-Road program by signing up for one of the following scheduled dates:

– August 19, 2023

August 26, 2023 (Rain Date)

– November 11, 2023

November 18, 2023 (Rain Date)

If you’re interested, please email [email protected] or call (864) 596-3582.

Written by Spartanburg County.

Image credit: Palmetta Pride.