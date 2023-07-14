Wenker, Inc. Establishing U.S. Headquarters in the Upstate; $3.1 Million Investment and 27 New Jobs Expected

Wenker, Inc., a leading automotive supplier, has announced plans to grow its South Carolina presence by establishing its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. The company’s $3.1 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Headquartered in Germany, Wenker, Inc. is an innovative metal and steel construction company. The company offers plant engineering and fabricated metal products for the automotive industry.

Success at its smaller operation in Spartanburg County prompted Wenker, Inc. to explore larger possibilities. By building and moving to a 131,400-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 23095 E. Phillips Road in Greer, the company will be able to accommodate increased production operations. This multi-phased project will also provide increased space that will serve as Wenker, Inc.’s U.S. headquarters.

“The U.S.-Wenker story is becoming an exciting one,” said Wenker, Inc. Germany Chief Executive Officer and Owner Stefan Leers. “We are very proud to build our new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, a community which felt like home from day one.”

Operations are expected to be complete by mid-2024. Individuals interested in joining the Wenker, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.