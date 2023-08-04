AFL Hosts Plant Tour for SC Women in Manufacturing

AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity, accessories and equipment, recently welcomed the South Carolina chapter of Women in Manufacturing (WiM) for a tour of the accessories plant in Duncan, South Carolina.

WiM is an organization dedicated to empowering female and strengthening the manufacturing sector.

“We were excited to have the group visit our facility and to showcase our products, as well as witness the meaningful role women play in the manufacturing industry,” said Mary Ellen Grom, Executive Director of Customer Experience Solutions for AFL. Grom also serves as Vice Chair on the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Board.

The accessories facility focuses on power transmission, distribution, substation applications telecommunications and optical fiber networks. Eric Borowicz, General Manager of the accessories division, began the day with a comprehensive overview of the company’s history, product portfolio. The group then went on a behind-the-scenes view of the shop floor to witness the manufacturing process first-hand. The tour highlighted AFL’s commitment to safety, sustainability and innovation.

The day concluded with an engaging networking session where the group shared industry best practices and key takeaways from the experience.

WiM South Carolina consists of women across various industries and diverse backgrounds across the state. To learn more about this chapter, visit WiM South Carolina.