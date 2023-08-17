AFL Presents a $15,000 Grant to the Julie Valentine Center

AFL continues to be an advocate for Life Enrichment and Advancement Programs (LEAP) with its $15,000 grant to the Julie Valentine Center (JVC), an organization that supports sexual assault and child abuse survivors in the upstate.

LEAP, one of AFL’s key focus areas, supports individuals pursuing employment and self-sufficiency. Made possible through AFL’s Community Outreach program, this grant will support the production of a new education and development video aimed to change the conditions that contribute to child abuse and sexual assault in the community.

For over 40 years, JVC has provided free, confidential services to victims of sexual assault and child abuse. JVC works to stop child abuse and sexual assault before it happens, reduce trauma and re-establish safety for victims and their families.

In an effort to expand its outreach program, JVC used the funds provided by AFL to produce a short video aimed to educate the community about the conditions that contribute to rampant child abuse and sexual assault. The vivid production skillfully produced by Upper West Creative in Greenville, will serve as the foundation of the outreach program, with a focus on donor cultivation, community outreach and education. Watch the full video here.

“Our mission is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy,” Stacey Karesh, Director of Philanthropy explained. “Through visual storytelling, we hope to increase knowledge and dispel myths and misconceptions about sexual assault and child abuse.”

Written by AVL.