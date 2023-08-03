Assistant City Manager Kevin Limehouse Joins City of Spartanburg Leadership Team

The City of Spartanburg has announced the addition of Kevin Limehouse to the city’s leadership team, serving in the role of Assistant City Manager. Limehouse joins City Manager Chris Story and Mitch Kennedy who has been promoted to Deputy City Manager.

Limehouse comes to Spartanburg from Charleston, SC where he has worked in state and local government for 17 years. In his most recent role as Strategic Partnerships Manager for Public Services with Charleston County, Limehouse worked with staff to improve services to the county’s residents, researched and developed more efficient internal processes, and built relationships with external partners, developing innovative projects and initiatives that resulted in community-wide improvements. Specific initiatives undertaken by Limehouse during his time with Charleston County include: electric vehicle and infrastructure planning, renewable energy improvements, smart infrastructure programs, coordinating County’s efforts for the PGA Championship, and hosting NASA business conference and STEM Expos.

Limehouse takes special pride in his work to help establish the partnerships that led to the creation of the Center of Resilience Excellence South Carolina (CORE SC), a NASA-inspired center serving the State of South Carolina and focused on working with partners to prepare South Carolina for the new space economy with the end goal of bringing a permanent NASA presence to South Carolina. He served as the Program Administrator for CORE SC and managed program, projects, and partnerships on behalf of the CORE SC board.

City Manager Chris Story expressed excitement for the energy and enthusiasm Limehouse brings to Spartanburg “Spartanburg grows more dynamic by the day. Kevin brings knowledge, experience, and insight to help up capitalize on the opportunities before us. We are excited to add to add to our leadership team with an emphasis on innovation and operational efficiency”