Carlos Moseley Music Series Celebrates its 42nd Season at Converse

Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series is celebrating its 42nd season featuring six concerts between 2023-2024. Listen to world-renowned musicians in the intimate venue of Daniel Recital Hall, followed by a post-concert champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception for most of the events, where you can meet and talk with the performers.

Carlos DuPré Moseley founded the “Friends of the School of Music Chamber Music Series” in 1983, bringing internationally renowned musicians, including Yo Yo Ma and Marilyn Horne, to Converse. Moseley’s expertise in the music business attracted top performers to Converse, while keeping ticket costs low for guests.

The 2023-24 Carlos Moseley Series offers individual tickets and season subscriptions. Ticket prices range between $12.50 and $60. Season subscriptions range between $50 and $225. *Converse University faculty, staff, and students, as well as students at other institutions and active military, please contact Joyce Thomason at [email protected] or 864-596-9018 to order discounted tickets.

2023-24 Carlos Moseley Series

Sharon Isbin, guitar and Jessica Rivera, soprano

September 25, 2023

GRAMMY Award winner Sharon Isbin was named the 2020 Musical America Worldwide Instrumentalist of the Year, the first guitarist ever to receive the honor. Isbin has appeared as soloist with over 200 orchestras and has given sold-out performances in many of the world’s finest halls including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, London’s Wigmore Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Paris’ Châtelet, Argentina’s Teatro Colón, and Madrid’s Teatro Real.

GRAMMY Award-winning soprano Jessica Rivera is one of the most creatively inspired vocal artists today. The intelligence, dimension and spirituality with which she infuses her performances has garnered Ms. Rivera unique artistic collaborations with many of today’s most celebrated composers and conductors.

Event Details

MoseleyNext: The Akropolis Reed Quintet

October 20, 2023

As the first reed quintet to grace the Billboard Charts (May 2021), Akropolis, the untamed band of 5 reed players and entrepreneurs, are united by a shared passion: to make music that sparks joy and wonder. Winner of 7 national chamber music prizes including the 2014 Fischoff Gold Medal, Akropolis delivers 120 concerts and educational events each year and has premiered over 130 works.

Event Details

Petrie at the Piedmont

November 13, 2023

The Carlos Moseley Chamber Music Series and The Petrie School of Music will present an evening of exceptional performances and delectable hors d’oeuvres at Spartanburg’s Piedmont Club. Enjoy a banquet created by Executive Chef Carlin Morrison and her team of chefs with a program of light classics, favorites, and salon showpieces performed by members of the Petrie School faculty and students.

Event Details

For additional shows, please visit the Carlos Moseley Series webpage.

Written by Converse University.