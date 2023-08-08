Chapman Cultural Center Hosts “Art Teachers As Artists” Exhibition

Chapman Cultural Center has launched “Art Teachers As Artists” – an inspiring art exhibition celebrating the creativity and talent of eight exceptional art educators from Spartanburg County School Districts 1-7 as well as private/charter schools.

This unique showcase provides a rare glimpse into the artistic mastery of those who inspire and nurture young minds daily. Through this exhibition, Chapman Cultural Center invites you to explore a captivating fusion of passion, skill, and innovation, as these teachers step into the limelight to share their artistic visions.

See it online here, then plan to visit the gallery in person in the Mosley Building on the Chapman Cultural Center campus!

Enjoy the Art Teachers’ Art Here.

These are the participating art teachers:

Roscoe Conn: Broome High School

Broome High School Liz List: SC School for the Blind

SC School for the Blind Sam Mitchell: Coordinator Mildred Harrison Dent Fine Arts Center, Mildred Harrison Dent Endowed Chair Upper School Visual Art/Art History Teacher, Spartanburg Day School

Coordinator Mildred Harrison Dent Fine Arts Center, Mildred Harrison Dent Endowed Chair Upper School Visual Art/Art History Teacher, Spartanburg Day School Cindy Riddle: Retired art teacher, Spartanburg District 1 Schools, Now Teaching Artist

Retired art teacher, Spartanburg District 1 Schools, Now Teaching Artist Michael Shoolbred: Clifdale Middle School

Clifdale Middle School Annette Spencer: Beech Springs Intermediate School

Beech Springs Intermediate School Robert Urban: Dorman High School

Dorman High School Krista Wingo, M. Ed.: James F. Byrnes High School, Byrnes Freshman Academy

The exhibition will be on display until September 5, 2023.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.