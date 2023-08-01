Converse Hosts Hub City Bowl-Making Session

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Converse University’s Department of Art and Design collaborated with Hub City Empty Bowls to host a bowl-making session.

Hub City Empty Bowls is a grassroots organization that connects potters, charities, and the community to make clay bowls as part of an initiative to end food insecurity in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This free public event, held in the Milliken Fine Arts Building, welcomed volunteers, students, and members from the community. More than 100 bowls were created.

Associate Professor of Art, and Assistant Chair of Art and Design, Mary Carlisle, said they previously collaborated with Hub City Empty Bowls in 2019. During the pandemic, the Department of Art & Design hosted a couple of internal sessions with graduate students and the Converse art society, so bowls were still available for donation to the community.

Taylor Chastain, Converse MAT in Art Education major and owner of TBDC Photography, documented the event.

The Department of Art and Design hosted this during their two-week summer intensive for the MEd and MAT in Art Education program, allowing many of those students in that program to volunteer throughout the event.

All the bowls will be donated for Hub City Empty Bowls Soup Day on November 11, 2023. RJRockers is donating space for the event. Join the community to raise money to help feed local citizens who are food insecure.

Written by Converse University.