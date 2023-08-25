Discussing the 2023 Fiscal Year Budget With City Manager Chris Story

It’s the most important statement of values for any government, and for the City of Spartanburg, the 2023-2024 annual budget is about investing in our city’s future.

With the largest outlay of capital expenditures in recent memory and a new compensation system designed to attract and retain talent for Spartanburg’s municipal team, the focus on adapting now to meet the challenges of our rapidly growing community is clear.

Approved unanimously by Spartanburg City Council in June and having taken effect on July 1, the $51 million operating budget includes no tax increases, but does include an increase to the City of Spartanburg’s solid waste fee.

The $45 increase brings the total households pay for curbside garbage, recycling, and green waste pickup to $153 annually, still well below a number of nearby communities such as the City of Greenville ($204 annually) and the City of Rock Hill ($247 annually). Local residents outside the city limits must contract with a private service for garbage and recycling collection, with a cost of approximately $500 annually.

On the expenditure side, the budget includes allocations of federal ARPA funding for renovations for the new Fire Department headquarters at 450 Wofford St. and large investments in affordable rental housing and homeownership support. Additionally, around $2 million is allocated to implement salary adjustments and a new classification system for the city’s 425+ employees.

The adjustments come after the conclusion of a salary study conducted earlier this year. You can download a copy of the full budget by following this link.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story to get more details on the fiscal year budget and its impact on our city.

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.