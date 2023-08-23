Drive to Host Annual Chamber Night on August 29th

Greenville and the Upstate wouldn’t be what they are without the hard work and dedication of the Greenville Chamber and the host of outstanding chambers from all over Greenville County and the Upstate including: European-American Chamber of the Carolinas, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce, Greer Chamber of Commerce, LGBT+ Chamber of the Upstate, Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce, Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce, Mauldin Chamber of Commerce.

So in celebration and recognition of their efforts, we’re hosting our annual Chamber Night on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, as the Drive take on the Brooklyn Cyclones!

Throughout the evening, the Drive will celebrate the Greenville Chamber and Chamber companies for the role the Chamber plays in improving education, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the local community.

All evening, key members of these chambers will be recognized during in-game ceremonies and will get to participate in between-innings games and entertainment.

Visit the Greenville Drive website for tickets and more information.

Written by the Greenville Drive.