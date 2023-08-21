Forbes Names South Carolina Federal the Best Credit Union in South Carolina

South Carolina Federal Credit Union was named one of America’s best in-state credit unions in 2023 by Forbes, ranking number one in South Carolina.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 list of best in-state credit unions was determined via two sources. The first was an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers, which asked participants to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. The survey assessed credit unions in the areas of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. The second source evaluated customer sentiment by analyzing publicly available reviews and ratings for each credit union.

“Being named the top credit union in South Carolina by Forbes is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Scott Woods, President and CEO of South Carolina Federal. “Since our founding in 1936, our commitment to providing exceptional financial services and personalized care for our members has always been our mission. This recognition demonstrates that our members recognize and value these efforts and that we are making a significant impact.”

In the survey, South Carolina Federal’s highest scores were in the categories of trust, customer service, digital services, and financial advice. When asked what qualities of their financial institution were most important to them, participants ranked trust as the most important, followed by financial advice and branch and digital services.

“We are fortunate to serve more than 175,000 members from every age and stage in life,” said Kevin Kosco, SVP of Retail Banking Sales and Service. “Year after year, our members vote South Carolina Federal as a Best Financial Institution and Best Credit Union in local media, provide great feedback on our products and services via Google reviews and online surveys, and refer their family and friends to us as a result of their experiences. We are so thankful for their loyalty and support.”

Overall, 147 credit unions in the U.S. were recognized by Forbes. The full list can be found here: America’s Best Credit Unions In Each State 2023.

To learn more about South Carolina Federal, visit scfederal.org.