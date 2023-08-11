Restaurant Week Spartanburg to Return Aug. 24th Through Sept. 3rd

Mark your calendars for the return of Restaurant Week Spartanburg, set for Aug. 24 through Sept. 3, 2023.

Restaurant Week is an excellent time for diners to connect to new restaurants or to revisit a favorite you haven’t been to in a while.

Participating restaurants will include Blue Moon Specialty Foods, Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, CityRange Steakhouse Grill – Spartanburg, Crepe Factory, Dray Bar & Grill, Flock Shop, FR8yard, Heirloom – A Milltown Eatery, Level 10, McClellan’s at Monarch Café, MESH Lounge, Prime Restaurant & Whiskey Lounge, RJ Rockers Brewing Company, The Terrace, The Tulip Tree, and Willy Taco.

Visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/spartanburg/ for additional information and updates.