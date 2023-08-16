SCDNR Offers Public Survey, Video Presentation on Declining Wild Turkey Numbers

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has heard from turkey hunters, landowners and members of the General Assembly with concerns about decreasing turkey numbers and declining harvests across the state.

These issues are not unique to South Carolina and are occurring across much of the Southeast. SCDNR shares these concerns and reproductive data, harvest data and numerous research projects in South Carolina and across the region support these observations.

In response to this issue, SCDNR recently hosted five public meetings around the state to discuss declines in wild turkey numbers and options to address these declines. At these meetings, SCDNR presented data and received comments and questions from almost 300 hunters.

SCDNR does not set seasons, bag limits or hunting methods. Input from the public, combined with survey and monitoring data and university research findings will be used to develop recommendations for the S.C. General Assembly should they elect to move forward with legislative proposals related to wild turkeys. Any potential changes would occur no sooner than the 2024 legislative session and would not go into effect until the spring of 2025, at the earliest.

If you were unable to attend one of the meetings, there is now a video version of the presentation and an online survey available for your information and input.

The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I45CTLWPwrA

The survey can be completed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCTurkeyPopulations

The survey link will be available until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

A summary of the survey results and public comments will be published early this fall.

Written by the SC DNR.