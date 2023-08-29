SCDNR to Conduct Courtesy Boat Inspections During Labor Day Weekend

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.
The Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, along with being the traditional wrap-up for the summer boating season, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.
SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. The boating inspections will be conducted Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-4.
To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.
For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.
Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):
Saturday, Sept. 2:
- Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, Sept. 3:
- Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon
Monday, Sept. 4(Labor Day):
- Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon