South Carolina Signs Into Law Paid Parental Leave for School District Employees

Governor Henry McMaster was joined by State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, teachers, and members of the General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3908, which grants paid parental leave for school district employees.

The bill requires school districts to provide up to six weeks of maternity leave and two weeks of paternal leave for employees due to the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child.

“When it comes to a student’s academic achievement, we know that quality classroom teachers matter more than any other aspect of schooling,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This policy, coupled with a 41% increase in minimum starting teacher pay since 2018, will help us continue to improve our ability to recruit and retain the best teachers.”

Employees do not have to exhaust all other forms of leave before being eligible to take paid parental leave.

“We are going to do everything we can to support our teachers and their professional journey,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “With this legislation, not only do we enable teachers to grow their own families while they grow their students, but we retain them while they are doing that.”

In 2022, Governor McMaster signed into law Act 149, which gave state employees up to six weeks of paid parental leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child.

“This bill is bigger than paid family leave,” said South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins. “The challenge of the 21st century is recruiting and retaining teachers. It is up to us to make sure the best and brightest continue to enter the teaching profession. That is why this is a wonderful opportunity.”

The governor signed the bill into law on May 12, 2023, and it went into effect on June 26, 2023.

Six years ago, the minimum starting teacher salary was $30,113. Today, the minimum starting salary is $42,500, with the goal to increase the minimum starting salary to at least $50,000 by 2026