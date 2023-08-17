South Carolina WIC Provides Mobile Payment Options for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) is now offering two electronic options for purchasing locally grown produce at farmers’ markets.

The FMNP has transitioned from paper vouchers to a mobile app and shopper card. Participants will use the SoliMarket Mobile App or the SoliMarket Shopper Card that features a QR code to purchase produce from approved farmers.

The electronic transaction streamlines purchasing for WIC participants and will increase the use of benefits at farmers’ markets and revenue for South Carolina farmers. The e-solution also allows farmers to receive weekly payments more quickly with direct deposits to their bank accounts.

“These mobile-friendly solutions make it easier for eligible WIC participants to buy fresh, South Carolina grown fruits, vegetables and herbs to help provide healthy food options for their families,” said Berry Kelly, director of DHEC Community Nutrition Services.

DHEC manages the state’s WIC program, which provides nutrition education and supplemental foods for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under the age of five. The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides WIC participants with benefits to purchase fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and cooking herbs.

Due to limited funding, not all eligible WIC participants receive FMNP benefits. Benefits are only issued at select health departments in the following counties: Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Chester, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg.

DHEC encourages all qualifying caregivers to access WIC, including moms, dads, or grandparents caring for grandchildren, as well as foster parents.

WIC is open to South Carolina families with a household income at or below 185% of the poverty level or to those who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Medicaid programs. Learn more about WIC at scdhec.gov/wic. To find a list of participating health departments and to learn more about FMNP visit scdhec.gov/farmersmarket.