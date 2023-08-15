Tips to Stay Safe in the Sun: From Sunscreen to Sunglasses

Sun safety is always in season. It’s important to protect your skin from sun damage throughout the year, no matter the weather.

Why? Sun exposure can cause sunburn, skin aging (such as skin spots, wrinkles, or “leathery skin”), eye damage, and skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Skin cancer is on the rise in the U.S. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be 99,780 new cases of skin melanomas and 7,650 related deaths in 2022. In 2019, there were an estimated 1.3 million people living with melanoma of the skin in the U.S. About 4.3 million people are treated for basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, two of the most common types of skin cancer, in the U.S. every year, according to published data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to evaluate sunscreen products to ensure that they are safe and effective. Sunscreens help protect people from sunburn and, for broad spectrum products with sun protection factor (SPF) values of at least 15, from skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun when used as directed with other sun protection measures.

As you may have recently heard, certain spray sunscreens have been recalled because of benzene contamination. The FDA recommends that consumers not use recalled sunscreens. Find out here if your sunscreen has been recalled. The FDA continues to monitor the quality of drugs and, when appropriate, encourages retailers to remove products from store shelves and online marketplaces when issues arise. Consumers should continue to use sunscreen, along with other sun protection measures, to reduce risks from sun exposure.

Lower Your Risk for Sunburn, Skin Cancer, and Early Skin Aging

Sun damage to the body is caused by invisible ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Sunburn is a type of skin damage caused by the sun. Tanning is also a sign of the skin reacting to potentially damaging UV radiation by producing additional pigmentation that provides it with some, but often not enough, protection against sunburn.

Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. People of all skin colors are at risk for this damage. You can reduce your risk by:

Limiting your time in the sun, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are most intense.

Wearing clothing to cover skin exposed to the sun, such as long-sleeve shirts, pants, sunglasses, and broad-brim hats. Sun-protective clothing is now available. (The FDA regulates these products only if they are intended to be used for medical purposes.)

Using broad spectrum sunscreens with an SPF value of 15 or higher regularly and as directed. (Broad spectrum sunscreens offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays, two types of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.)

Reading the label to ensure you use your sunscreen correctly.

Consulting a health care professional before applying sunscreen to infants younger than 6 months.

In general, the FDA recommends that you use broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, even on cloudy days. In addition:

Apply sunscreen liberally to all uncovered skin, especially your nose, ears, neck, hands, feet, and lips (but avoid putting it inside your mouth and eyes).

Reapply at least every two hours. Apply more often if you’re swimming or sweating. (Read the label for your specific sunscreen. An average-size adult or child needs at least one ounce of sunscreen, about the amount it takes to fill a shot glass, to evenly cover the body.)

If you don’t have much hair, apply sunscreen to the top of your head or wear a hat.

No sunscreen completely blocks UV radiation. So other protections are needed, such as protective clothing, sunglasses, and staying in the shade.

No sunscreen is waterproof.

Currently, only sunscreens in lotion, cream, stick, gel, oil, butter, paste, spray, and powder dosage forms can be legally marketed. Sunscreen in all other dosage forms, including wipes, towelettes, body washes, and shampoos, cannot be legally marketed without further FDA action.

Read Sunscreen Labels

Although UVB rays are the primary cause of sunburn, both UVA and UVB rays contribute to skin cancer. All sunscreens help protect against sunburn. But only those that are broad spectrum and have an SPF of at least 15 have been shown to also reduce the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun when used as directed with other sun protection measures.

Current requirements applicable to sunscreens marketed without approved applications state:

Only products that pass the FDA’s broad spectrum requirements can be labeled “broad spectrum.”

Sunscreens that are not broad spectrum or that lack an SPF of at least 15 must carry a warning: “Skin Cancer/Skin Aging Alert: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. This product has been shown only to help prevent sunburn, not skin cancer or early skin aging.”

Water resistance claims, for 40 or 80 minutes, tell you how much time you can expect to get the labeled SPF-level of protection while swimming or sweating.

Manufacturers may not make claims that their sunscreens are “waterproof” or “sweat proof.”

Products may not be identified as “sunblocks” or claim instant protection or protection for more than two hours without reapplying.

Risk Factors for Harmful Effects of UV Radiation

People of all skin colors are potentially at risk for sunburn and other harmful effects of UV radiation, so always protect yourself. Be especially careful if you have:

pale skin

blond, red, or light brown hair

been treated for skin cancer

a family member who has had skin cancer

If you take medications, ask your health care professional about sun-care precautions. Some medications may increase sun sensitivity. Even on an overcast day, up to 80 percent of the sun’s UV rays can get through the clouds. Stay in the shade as much as possible.

The FDA is committed to ensuring that safe and effective sunscreen products are available for consumer use. Because the body of scientific evidence linking UVA exposure to skin cancers and other harms has grown significantly in recent years, the FDA has proposed a new requirement that all sunscreen products with SPF values of 15 and above must be broad spectrum, and that as the SPF of these products increases, broad spectrum protection increases as well. The FDA also proposed changes to the labeling of SPF values to make it easier for consumers to compare and choose sunscreen, and to raising the maximum proposed SPF value from SPF 50+ to SPF 60+. These and FDA’s other sunscreen-related proposals are described in detail in the 2021 Proposed Order, Amending Over-the-Counter (OTC) Monograph M020: Sunscreen Drug Products for OTC Human Use.

Protect Your Eyes With Sunglasses

Sunlight reflecting off sand, water, or even snow further increases exposure to UV radiation and increases your risk of developing eye problems. Certain sunglasses can help protect your eyes.

When using sunglasses:

Choose sunglasses with a UV400 rating or “100% UV protection” on the label. These sunglasses block more than 99% of UVA and UVB radiation and provide the most protection against UV rays.

Do not mistake dark-tinted sunglasses as having UV protection. The darkness of the lens does not indicate its ability to shield your eyes from UV rays. Many sunglasses with light-colored tints – such as green, amber, red, and gray – can offer the same UV protection as very dark lenses.

Check to see if your tinted glasses have UV protection. If you are unsure, your eye care professional may be able to check for you. When you wear tinted glasses, your pupils dilate and can increase exposure of your retinas to UV light. Without UV protection, you are putting yourself at risk to harmful effects associated with solar radiation.

Be aware that children should wear sunglasses that indicate the UV protection level. Toy sunglasses may not have UV protection; so be sure to look for the UV protection label.

Consider large, wraparound-style frames, which may provide more UV protection because they cover the entire eye socket.

Know that pricier sunglasses don’t ensure greater UV protection.

Even if you wear UV absorbing contact lenses, wear quality sunglasses that offer UV protection.

Even when you wear sunglasses, wearing a wide-brim hat and sunscreen can help further protect you from sun exposure.

Written by the US FDA.