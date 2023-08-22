Wofford College Once Again Named Among Best Colleges by Princeton Review

Wofford College remains among the nation’s best colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The publication released its list of “The Best 389 Colleges” on Aug. 15, and Wofford was named to the list. The college also was ranked No. 15 on Princeton’s list of the “Top 20 Best Alumni Networks.”

“Wofford’s recognition in national publications reflects a commitment to student success by our faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends of the college,” says Dr. Nayef Samhat, Wofford’s president. “The Princeton Review’s list is shaped by students’ responses, which makes this recognition even more meaningful.”

The Princeton Review’s list only features about 15% of the four-year colleges in the United States. The publication surveyed 165,000 students who rated their colleges and reported on their campus experiences. Wofford is described as having a “family atmosphere and close-knit community.” Students also complimented campus facilities, including classrooms and labs.

Wofford is ranked No. 1 on The Princeton Review’s “Lots of Greek Life” list. The college’s Old Gold and Black student newspaper is ranked No. 11 on the publication’s “Best College Newspaper” list, and Wofford ranked No. 25 on the list for “Most Conservative Students.”

In the spring, Wofford was recognized as one of The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges.”

Wofford is routinely recognized as a best value by national publications, including the New York Times and U.S. News & World Report. In 2021, the college received a $150 million gift to its endowment from 1959 graduate Jerry Richardson, and $120 million of that gift will support need-based scholarships and experiential learning opportunities.

Ninety-eight percent of Wofford’s graduates report a positive career outcome (employment, graduate school, military service, internships and volunteer placement) within six months of graduation.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,800 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a “best value” and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 20 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

