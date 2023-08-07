Wofford College Student Helping Make Math Accessible

Joel Gammah, Wofford College class of 2026, has spent his summer solving math problems and teaching others.

Gammah, a computer science major and mathematics minor from Cape Coast, Ghana, is interning at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) in New York City. His primary role is guiding visitors as they explore the museum exhibits and ensuring they understand the mathematical concepts behind each display.

MoMath’s goal is to make mathematics accessible to a variety of people, and Gammah says its visitors range in age from 2 to 80.

“Communicating complex mathematical concepts to such a diverse audience challenged me to develop effective communication skills and find creative ways to make mathematics engaging for all,” Gammah says.

Gammah believes that his calculus I and II classes gave him the foundation that he needed to teach at MoMath.

In addition, Gammah says his work with nonprofit organizations through Wofford’s Bonner Scholars program, including volunteering at the Adult Learning Center in Spartanburg, fueled his desire to seek a service-based internship.

“This internship aligns perfectly with my favorite things to do, as it allows me to enhance my outreach and community engagement while deepening my mathematical knowledge,” Gammah says.

Gammah says that this internship offers a unique and transformative experience. Since beginning the internship, Gammah has further developed his skills in communication, leadership and public speaking.

“The opportunity to interact with mathematicians from around the world opens doors to new perspectives and networking opportunities,” Gammah says. “The exposure to a variety of programs, lectures and people at MoMath broadens my horizons and fosters personal and professional growth.”

Written by Wofford College.