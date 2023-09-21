The Asheville Quilt Show is Set to Return Sept. 28-30

The 2023 Asheville Quilt Show takes place Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30, at the WNC Agricultural Center in the Davis Event Center pavilion.

Hours for the show are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. Admission to the event is $10 and parking is free!

There will be hundreds of quilts on display ranging through more than a dozen categories, from miniature quilts to large pierced quilts to AQG-themed quilts and everything in between. You’ll surely be inspired as you explore the beautiful quilts on display at the show. The organizers make it a point to feature local quilters’ work without leaving out quilts from outside our beautiful town.

To crown it all, the best quilts will be picked out and prize money awarded to the quilters!

Visit ashevillequiltguild.org/quilt_show for additional information including directions to the event.

The Asheville Quilt Guild consists of over three hundred members. Many are mountain grown, but the mountains attract people from all over as well. The Guild started in 1988 when the organizers of Asheville’s terrific street fair, Bele Chere, asked a group of local quilters to organize a quilt show for the fair. This “seed group” thought it was high time a local Guild got going, and the Asheville Quilt Guild was born.