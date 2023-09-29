AFL Awards $87K in Grants to Support Upstate S.C. Organizations

AFL recently presented $87,000 in community grants to sixteen organizations in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Through AFL’s Community Outreach Program, funds were awarded to nonprofit organizations in the Upstate of South Carolina to support the focus areas of STEM Education, Youth Development and LEAP (Life Enrichment and Advancement Programs).

The following organizations received grants for during the summer cycle:

Children’s Cancer Partners – received $10,000 in funding that will support childhood cancer treatment travel program.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – was the recipient of a $7,500 grant, which will support its scholarship program by covering the difference in discounted admission rates for museum tickets.

GirlUp GVL – received $3,000 to support their GrowU Summer Internship Program, which expands life skills and training for participants.

Hope Center for Children – received $5,000 in funding that will support clinical support services for the organization.

Hub City Farmers Market – received $3,500 to support educational materials and training costs for the youth crew at the Urban Farm.

Pendleton Place – received $5,000, which will support the efforts of the organization in empowering homeless youth through technology.

Roper Mountain Science Center Association – received $5,000 that will support the new fourth grade stem lab.

South Carolina Governors’ School – was the recipient of a $7,500 grant that will support the efforts to introduce STEM-based studies and careers to diverse populations.

The Walker Foundation/SC School for Deaf & Blind – received $7,500 in funds that will be used to support the Encoding Success program.

United Ministries – received $5,000 in funding that will support participants in the Striving to Thrive program, which builds self-efficacy while improving their financial and overall well-being.

Upcountry History Museum – received $1,500 in funds that will support STEM educational programs for the museum.

Upstate Family Resource Center – received $5,000 in support of their Education for Life program.

YMCA Judson Community Center – received $5,000, the funding will support the YMCA Summer Days program.

YMCA of Greater Spartanburg – was the recipient of a $10,000 award that will be used to support the YMCA’s Annual Scholarship Fund.

YouthBase – was the recipient of a $5,000 grant for its educational after school program, which serves at-risk children who are referred by teachers as below-average grade level.

World Upside Down – received $2,000 to support its afterschool program which provides homework assistance to elementary and middle school students and includes music, visual arts, dance or theater each day.