AmeriCorps Announces $338,209 in Funding for ‘The Remembrance Project’

The Land of Sky Regional Council is pleased to announce a grant award to identify, map, protect, and preserve African American cemeteries in Western North Carolina.

Federal funding from AmeriCorps, the U.S. agency dedicated to national service and volunteerism, will enable the implementation of “The Remembrance Project,” a comprehensive initiative to preserve the physical integrity of these historic sites and amplify their cultural significance through awareness and community engagement.

“’The Remembrance Project’ aims to honor the rich cultural heritage of African Americans by acknowledging the historical significance of these cemeteries, preserving their stories, and fostering community engagement around these sometime forgotten places,” said Nathan Ramsey, Executive Director of Land of Sky Regional Council. “Through this initiative, we aim to address the pressing need to safeguard these sacred spaces from deterioration, neglect, and erasure, ensuring that they continue to stand as testament to the contributions of African American communities in Western North Carolina.”

The Remembrance Project will bring together stakeholders to identify sites and develop resources to protect African American cemeteries in perpetuity. In addition, the effort seeks to mobilize established community and university groups to initiate an oral history project profiling African American families whose ancestors are buried in these sometimes forgotten burial grounds. To widen the community impact, the project aims to mobilize 300 volunteers across multiple counties in WNC to provide basic landscaping and cleaning of around 30 cemeteries.

“AmeriCorps is proud to invest in innovative approaches to engage communities and foster action and belonging,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Days of Service grants will support communities’ most pressing needs and encourage more people to serve throughout our nation.”

Across the U.S., Days of Service funding will mobilize of 42,490 volunteers in 2023.