Distinguished Military Leader Joins USC Upstate

The University of South Carolina Upstate is proud to announce the appointment of retired U.S. Air Force Maj Gen T. Glenn Davis as the inaugural executive director of the newly established National Security and Government Institute.

Davis’s exceptional leadership and extensive experience in national security and corporate operations make him a valuable addition to the USC Upstate community.

The National Security and Government Institute’s creation marks a significant advancement for the university, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the field of national security education and research. In his role as director, Davis will be at the forefront of shaping the institute’s vision and guiding its initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to our university community,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie L. Harris. “His leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence align with our mission. His presence will undoubtedly shape the future of our National Security and Government Institute, fostering an environment where students can thrive as informed leaders, further solidifying our commitment to excellence in this critical field,”

Davis, who is a native of Columbia, returns to his home state after an illustrious career in the U.S. Air Force. He is an esteemed alumnus of the University of South Carolina, where he excelled as the cadet commander of the university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program. His subsequent military journey took him around the world, providing him with diverse experiences and honing his leadership skills.

Throughout his distinguished career, Davis has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic thinking. His diverse global assignments have enriched his perspective and uniquely positioned him to guide students towards a deeper understanding of national security and government affairs. His strong connections to the region make him a natural fit for his new role.

Davis’s vision for the National Security and Government Institute is inspiring and ambitious. He envisions providing students with unparalleled exposure to national and world leaders, creating an environment that fosters the growth of informed and effective leaders for the future. His dedication to establishing partnerships with key industries, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, underlines his commitment to positioning USC Upstate as a hub of expertise, innovation, and collaboration.

Believing that the Upstate region possesses all the essential elements for the institute’s success, Davis aims to bring together academia, industry, and government, creating a dynamic environment where students can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s security landscape.

Davis’s distinguished achievements have earned him numerous awards, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, and best aircraft maintenance for a USAF Major Command in both 2008 and 2009, among others.

After leaving the military, Davis served as the Director of Pratt & Whitney’s F-22, F-35 and C-17 Sustainment Operations in Oklahoma City overseeing the critical repair of the world’s most advanced stealth engines. He followed this assignment by serving as the chief operating officer for United Dynamics, Aerospace & Defense where he secured more than $41M in funding to perform critical obsolescence reverse engineering for the Department of Defense.

“Surprisingly, I have been stationed all over the country and overseas, but never in South Carolina,” Davis said. “I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the USC system. I’m honored to return to my home state and to lead the National Security and Government Institute at USC Upstate. I’m excited about the vision that Dr. Harris has put forward for this university and see so much potential in the Upstate region. I believe we have everything we need to make this a success.”

Davis enjoys gardening, hiking and cycling. He and his wife, Theresa, have one daughter and four grandchildren.