Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Girl on the Train” Through Sept. 2nd

Step aboard this suspenseful journey as you dive into the gripping world of Rachel Watson. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, and adapted for film by Universal Pictures, this regional premiere will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

In The Girl on the Train, Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The Girl On The Train was first performed at West Yorkshire Playhouse in England on May 12, 2018. Directed by Joe Murphy, the production featured Jill Halfpenny as Rachel Watson. The play was then presented at Milton Keynes Theatre in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on 23 January 2019. It was directed by Anthony Banks and featured Samantha Womack as Rachel. Now we are thrilled to bring it here to North Carolina under the direction of Lisa K. Bryant and with designs by the stunning Flat Rock Playhouse teams that brought you West Side Story, Cinderella, and A Chorus Line.

“The Girl on the Train,” says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant, “is not like any thriller-mystery we’ve produced at FRP before. And it’s not every day that a New York Times bestseller is adapted for the stage, so we’re thrilled to have been selected to premiere it for the US Southeast region.

With a stellar cast and masterful storytelling, The Girl on the Train will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. From heart-pounding suspense to unexpected revelations, this psychological thriller will leave you breathless.

Get your tickets now and be prepared for a gripping experience that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.

Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.