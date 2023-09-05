Her Story Bookclub to Discuss “Lessons in Chemistry” on Sept. 6th

Her Story is a bookclub that usually meets at Hub City Bookshop on the first (and sometimes second) Wednesday of each month to discuss books about women, by women.

The Wednesday, Sept. 6th, bookclub will take place in-person as well as online and it will focus on Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. The event will begin at 6:00 pm. Enjoy reading!

In Lessons in Chemistry, Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there is no such thing as an average woman. But it’s the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute takes a very unscientific view of equality. Except for one: Calvin Evans; the lonely, brilliant, Nobel–prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with—of all things—her mind. True chemistry results.

But like science, life is unpredictable. Which is why a few years later Elizabeth Zott finds herself not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of America’s most beloved cooking show Supper at Six. Elizabeth’s unusual approach to cooking (“combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride”) proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo.

Laugh-out-loud funny, shrewdly observant, and studded with a dazzling cast of supporting characters, Lessons in Chemistry is as original and vibrant as its protagonist.

Please visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information and to register for the event.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.