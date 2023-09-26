Hispanic Heritage Festival at Fluor Field on October 1st

Twenty-three years of tradition makes for one special event right here in the heart of the West End.

Join us on Sunday, October 1, 2023, for the Hispanic Heritage Festival presented by the Hispanic-American Women’s Association (AHAM) as we celebrate and promote the heritage and culture of the Hispanic community while raising funds for higher education for students of Hispanic descent.

AHAM and the Heritage Festival welcome the entire community to the family friendly event which will showcase the food, dance, culture, traditions, art, music and more that make the Hispanic culture special!

Tickets can be purchased via the AHAM website.

Visit https://www.ahamsc.org/hhf for more information.