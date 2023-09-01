Hub City Press Announces Yearly Subscriptions for Gravy Quarterly

Gravy is the journal and podcast duo of original narratives that are fresh, unexpected, and thought-provoking, created by the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Mississippi.

Each year, Gravy supports the work of over 100 writers, illustrators, and photographers. The winter 2022 issue is the first issue of the quarterly magazine distributed by Hub City Press, in partnership with SFA.

Gravy was named the 2015 Publication of the Year by the James Beard Foundation and has received multiple nominations for other awards between 2016 and 2020, from humor writing to the MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award. Notable contributors include Silas House, Janisse Ray, Randall Kenan, Monique Truong, Caleb Johnson, Chris Offutt, Latria Graham, and Imani Perry, among others.

Gravy is published by the Southern Foodways Alliance, a nonprofit organization that documents, studies, and explores the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. Based at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture, they share oral histories, produce films and podcasts, publish great writing, sponsor scholarship, mentor students, and stage events that serve as progressive and inclusive catalysts for the greater South.

You will receive the latest copy of Gravy when available every quarter, for one year. Your credit card will be charged every three months. These charges will occur four times

Issues release on January 15, April 15, July 15, and October 15. Your new issue should arrive to you around this time each quarter. You will receive the most current issue when you subscribe. Questions? Email [email protected].

Written by Hub City Press.