Silfab Solar Growing US Presence by Establishing Flagship Operation in South Carolina; $150 Million Investment and 800 New Jobs Expected

Silfab Solar, a leading North American solar panel manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its U.S. footprint by establishing operations in York County. The company’s $150 million investment will create 800 new jobs.

With more than 40 years of solar experience, Silfab Solar designs, engineers and manufactures its own premium brand of high-efficiency solar panels for both residential and commercial use. The company operates two U.S. facilities in Bellingham and Burlington, Washington, and one in Toronto, Canada. The new facility in York County will manufacture next-generation solar cell technology, boosting U.S solar cell production.

The company is leasing a 785,000-square-foot building located at 7149 Logistics Lane in Fort Mill.

“Silfab Solar’s investment in South Carolina strengthens our North America manufacturing capabilities, creates good-paying jobs and provides the ideal East Coast location to serve our growing customers,” said Silfab Solar CEO Paolo Maccario. “We look forward to expanding our industry-leading position for made-in-America solar. The company specifically chose York County as the ideal location to expand because of the community’s commitment to innovation, its quality of life and the availability of a skilled workforce. Silfab Solar looks forward to hiring and to begin production of next-generation solar modules.”

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2024. Individuals who are interested in joining the Silfab Solar team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $2 million Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.