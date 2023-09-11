South Carolina Officials Recognize Community Partners During National Food Bank Day

In celebration of National Food Bank Day, which was on Friday, Sept. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) thanked its dedicated statewide partners who operate food banks and pantries that provide sustenance and fresh food to South Carolinians in need.

One in 10 South Carolinians – including one in eight children – are food insecure, according to the nonprofit Feeding America. Observed each year on the first Friday of September, National Food Bank Day aims to raise awareness to the problem of hunger in the United States and encourage people to give to their local food bank.

“Food banks provide a critical service to residents across our state, expanding access to healthy and balanced food items they may not otherwise be able to afford,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “This necessary work could not be accomplished without the countless individuals who operate, support and donate to the hundreds of food banks and pantries in South Carolina.”

In 2022, in partnership with DHEC, Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS), created a statewide map showing food pantries in every county to aid families facing food insecurity.

The Food Access Map makes the process of finding reliable information on food resources easier for people in need across the state, offering information on over 900 food pantries and food resources in the state. The project was funded by a grant received by DHEC titled EJ Strong: Strengthening Environmental Justice Communities for Disaster in South Carolina.

Anyone can be a food donor. Farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, businesses and individuals can donate nonperishable items to food banks. Those interested in donating can utilize the Food Access Map to find and contact a food bank to learn more about what items they will accept and need.

South Carolinians with food needs are encouraged to visit the Food Access Map to find a food bank nearest them.

“Food banks are serving increased numbers of individuals and families, especially low and middle-income, as rising costs for other basic needs, such as housing and utilities, reduces food budgets that already do not go as far as they did one or two years ago,” said DHEC SNAP Education Registered Dietitian Farrah Wigand. “We encourage individuals and organizations to commit to reducing food insecurity in our communities through supporting local food banks or organizing food drives of their own.”

Other Ways DHEC is Helping Reduce Food Insecurity in South Carolina

DHEC’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education Program (SNAP-Ed) recently organized a donationof 430 pounds of canned food and other items for Harvest Hope Food Bank. Donated items included canned meat, soup and vegetables, peanut butter, mac & cheese, dry beans, paper goods, pop-top foods, pasta, rice, cereal, jelly, and more.

In January, DHEC partnered with FoodShare Bamberg County, a division of Southeastern Housing and Community Development, and Healthy Blue South Carolina, a division of Blue Cross Blue Shield, to add bottles of spices to the boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables FoodShare delivers every other Thursday to the community that include recipe cards for healthy meals from DHEC’s SNAP-Ed Nutritional Education program. The spices helped families season the dishes supplied on the recipe cards that come with each box.

Last year, DHEC broke ground on a community demonstration garden to show how creating a garden can help supply fresh fruits and vegetables to the community, increase access to healthy food, improve diet and promote a healthy lifestyle. DHEC encourages communities across the state to plant gardens and donate their harvests to food banks or local organizations to ensure people within their communities have access to fresh vegetables and fruit.