BMW of North America Reports Q3 2023 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America has reported Q3 2023 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand.

In the third quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 83,949 vehicles, a 7.6% increase over the 78,031 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2022. Through the first three quarters of the year, BMW brand sales total 254,363 vehicles, a 10.3% increase as compared to the same period last year.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales.

BMW delivered 13,079 battery electric vehicles in Q3, setting a new quarterly benchmark for BEV sales. Through the first three quarters of 2023, BMW sold a total of 31,043 electric vehicles, which accounts for over 12% of total sales volume year-to-date. The first ever BMW i5 will begin arriving in U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter.

“Together with our dealer partners, we are happy with the result achieved in the first three quarters, but more importantly, the strength of our product lineup positions us well for a strong finish to the year,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “We offer a variety of different vehicles to meet our customers’ needs – from sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles to internal combustion and electric drivetrains – and we’re pleased to report that demand remains high.”

MINI Brand.

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,900 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.1% vs the 7,178 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2023.

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % BMW passenger cars 37,167 25,502 45.7% 113,078 83,977 34.7% BMW light trucks 46,782 52,529 -10.9% 141,285 146,673 -3.7% TOTAL BMW 83,949 78,031 7.6% 254,363 230,650 10.3% TOTAL MINI 7,900 7,178 10.1% 22,769 19,185 18.7%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2023 report occurred between July 1, 2023, and October 2, 2023.