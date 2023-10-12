BMW Announces All-New 2024 BMW X2

The BMW X2 introduced the concept of a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) for the premium compact segment. And now the more distinctive, sportier, and tech-forward second generation makes its debut.

Significantly larger dimensions, a pronounced coupe silhouette, and dynamic lines broadcast the leap in development taken by the all-new BMW X2. The progressive character of the new X2 is also evident in the array of systems enabling automated driving and parking, and in the innovative digital services provided by the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 9.

As the youngest member of the BMW X model family and one with distinctive emotional appeal, the 2024 BMW X2 embodies a youthful and progressive lifestyle. The new X2 has everything it needs to build on the success of its predecessor, more than 380,000 examples of which were sold worldwide, and in the process strengthen the brand’s position in the growing compact segment.

The 2024 BMW X2 will make its world debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo (formerly the Tokyo Motor Show), which will open its doors on October 26, 2023. The US market launch of the compact SAC will commence in March 2024.

The new BMW X2 will be produced at BMW Group Plant Regensburg for worldwide distribution. BMW Group Plant Regensburg has become the automotive industry’s first plant worldwide to use an end-to-end digitalized and automated process in standard production for inspection, processing, and marking of painted vehicle surfaces by AI-controlled robots. The Bavarian plant is therefore taking another step towards becoming a digital and intelligently connected facility – the BMW iFactory.

Sporting presence, modern and spacious interior.

The proportions, lines, and surface treatment of the all-new BMW X2 exude sporting prowess, individuality, and a confident presence. The X2’s distinctive exterior appearance sets it apart in character from the BMW X1 compact Sports Activity Vehicle and is accompanied by a modern cockpit design shaped by digital innovations including the BMW Curved Display and by generous levels of interior space.

The BMW X2 has grown by 7.6 inches in length over its predecessor, to 179.8. This means it’s now 2.6 inches longer than the new BMW X1. Its wheelbase is now 106.0 inches (+ 0.9 inches), and width has grown 0.8 inches to 72.6. Wider tracks at both the front and rear, together with the larger-diameter wheels, give the new BMW X2 a broader, more muscular stance. Overall height is now 62.6 inches, up 2.5 inches compared with the previous generation. The result is dynamically stretched proportions that embrace two signature features of a BMW Sports Activity Coupe: a vertical front end and a roofline flowing deep into the rear end in the traditional coupe style.

Inside, the new BMW X2 has seating for five adults. Both the driver and front passenger and those in the rear seats benefit from noticeable increases in shoulder and elbow room. Kneeroom in the second row of seats has been expanded by a full inch. The rear seat backrests can be folded in a 40:20:40 split. With all the seats in use, the new BMW X2 can accommodate 25.3 cubic feet of cargo. A maximum of 51.7 cubic feet of storage is available with the rear seats folded.

Exterior design. Authentic SAC proportions with dynamic lines and a strong presence.

The all-new X2 impresses with dynamically stretched lines and a generous surface treatment featuring a small number of character lines. The roofline, which flows along an unbroken path into the rear end, creates a slim, coupe-like silhouette. The upright front end, prominently flared wheel arches and powerful rear exude confidence and presence.

The extroverted exterior design of the new BMW X2 highlights its distinctive character. The differentiation from the brand’s compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW X1, is clear from every angle. Model-specific headlights, a fresh new design for the rear lights, and the optional illuminated BMW kidney grille underscore the exclusivity of the BMW X2.

The unique design features of the BMW X2 M35i xDrive performance model speak to the promise of dynamic driving pleasure for those on board. An M Sport package – which also includes aerodynamically optimized exterior details – is available on the X2 xDrive28i. And 21-inch light-alloy wheels are now offered on a compact model from BMW for the first time.

Front end with a strong character and unique design features.

The front-end design of the new BMW X2 brings sporting appeal and visual excitement to the premium compact segment. Front and center are new interpretations of two signature brand features: the BMW kidney grille and twin headlights. The two connected elements of the kidney grille together form an almost hexagonal contour, recalling the front-end design of the BMW X4 and BMW X6 models. The outline of the BMW kidney grille is highlighted by a three-dimensional surround. The optional illuminated BMW kidney grille gives the X2 an expressively distinctive appearance, especially after dark. The model-specific air inlet grille with sporty honeycomb structure is finished in black high gloss.

The headlight units extend well into the wheel arches. The new BMW X2 comes standard with LED headlights for low and high beam. Two vertical LED units with a subtle arrow shape include the daytime driving lights and turn signal indicators. M Shadowline headlights may be specified as an option.

The lower air intake extends well into the sides of the front end. It is flanked to either side by elegant, wing-shaped inlays, which guide the onrushing air to the air curtains in the front apron. Together with the eye-catching headlights, the new BMW kidney grille, and a windscreen much more heavily raked than on the new BMW X1, this creates a slim yet powerful front view that emphasizes the width of the X2 and exudes solidity.

Coupe-shaped silhouette, eye-catching shoulders.

The distinctive proportions of the new BMW X2 are evident most clearly when the vehicle is viewed in profile. The upright front end, long hood, heavily raked A-pillars, and roofline flowing dynamically into the rear define the typical silhouette of a Sports Activity Coupe from BMW. Large wheels and a wraparound black border at the lowest edge of the body are subtle indicators of the robust character of the compact BMW X model.

Adding to the powerful appearance of the all-new BMW X2 are the clean body panel surfaces, which are given added structure by a small number of dynamically stretched lines. The door handles are integrated flush with the body. At its trailing edge, the slender side window area features a tweaked interpretation of the Hofmeister kink familiar from BMW models past and present. Shallow roof rails in black high gloss can be specified as an option for the new BMW X2.

Both the front and rear wheel arches are prominently flared, the rear arches particularly so. Combined with a notable indent near the rear window, this creates a muscular shoulder area. Enhanced by a passenger compartment set well rearward, the design of the X2 radiates agility and power even when standing still.

Powerful rear end with distinctively styled lights.

The flared wheel arches and muscular shoulders also shape the appearance of the new BMW X2 when viewed from the rear. The character lines along the flanks continue in the rear, creating a flowing connection between the different areas of the body. Like the contours of the rear lights, the body lines and surface structures are horizontal. This accentuates the width of the rear end and the body’s muscular stance on the road very effectively. Below the heavily raked rear window, a bold Gurney-style spoiler generates additional downforce over the rear axle.

A concave surface below the rear spoiler creates a three-dimensional effect and adds a sense of tautness. The model-specific rear apron of the new BMW X2 is composed of a black surface, which frames the license plate carrier and extends as far as the side body edging, and a section below it painted in body color. Inserts styled as air intakes and vertical reflectors further enrich the sporting flavor.

An all-new design treatment gives the rear lights of the compact Sports Activity Coupe a characterful appearance. The light units are split into two sections and extend well into the car’s flanks and the tailgate. The LED elements for the rear lights and turn signal indicators point outwards in the shape of an arrow, picking up the design of headlights.

Wide variety of exterior colors; optional M Sport Package.

Customers can choose from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior of their new BMW X2 (one solid and nine metallic finishes for X2 M35i), including the new Vegas Red metallic. Two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of BMW Individual special paint finishes will also be available.

An M Sport package is available for the all-new BMW X2 xDrive28i to further accentuate the dynamic mission of the Sports Activity Coupe. The M Sport Package adds large side air intakes integrated separately into the front apron, a border painted in body color along the lower edge of the body, M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and a striking rear apron with integrated diffuser element. Adaptive M suspension and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design are also part of the deal (20 and 21-inch wheels are also available). M-specific interior appointments include sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, an anthracite-colored headliner, and an M leather steering wheel with shift paddles.

For those wanting to make an even bolder statement, the M Sport Professional Package is available for both models. When fitted to the X2 xDrive28i with M Sport, the package adds black mirror caps, M Sport brakes with red calipers, M Shadowline headlights, a rear spoiler, and additional Shadowline exterior trim. When specified for the X2 M35i, buyers get a choice of blue or red M Sport brake calipers (or they may choose M Compound brakes with grey calipers), M Shadowline headlights, additional Shadowline trim, and unique M Sport seats.

Interior and equipment. Premium ambience and functionality with a sporting flavor.

A modern premium ambience with sporting touches and a lot more space than was offered by the previous model await the driver and passengers inside the new BMW X2. High-quality materials, precise workmanship, and a host of details executed with innovative flair reveal the progress that has been achieved with the new model generation. Generous on-board spaciousness and noticeably increased legroom in the rear compartment combine with a significantly larger luggage compartment, which gives the compact Sports Activity Coupe an impressive degree of practicality.

The progressive aura in the interior of the all-new BMW X2 results primarily from the fundamental upgrades to the display and control/operation system. The new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9 represents a reimagining of the driver-centered cockpit design to focus on touch and voice control – via the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The broad-based implementation of digitalization enables the number of physical buttons, controls and switches required for intuitive operation to be significantly reduced.

Supreme driving pleasure in a progressive ambience.

The driving pleasure in the new BMW X2 is characterized by a raised seating position and a driver-focused cockpit design. The outstanding view over the road and the ergonomically optimized arrangement of the displays and controls enable a sporty driving experience undisturbed by any situation.

Many details of the modern interior design take their cues from the interior concept of the BMW iX. Key features include the slender instrument panel, which serves as a stage for the BMW Curved Display, and a “floating” armrest with integral control panel between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. The BMW Curved Display – with its frameless glass surface angled slightly towards the driver – brings an elegant, modern highlight to the cabin.

Below it, the slim dash panel accentuates the width of the interior with its horizontal decorative surfacing. Four interior trim strip variants, including the new Aluminum with graphic accents and – exclusively in cars with the M Sport package – Aluminum Hexacube, allow owners to personalize the design.

The progressive style of the interior design continues with the center console. Alongside the newly designed gear selector toggle, the control panel integrated into the center console houses buttons for various vehicle functions. These include the Start/Stop button, the volume control for the audio system and the button for the hazard lights, as well as the parking brake, My Modes and Park Assist.

In the front section of the center console, directly below the central air vent, is space for two cup holders and a smartphone tray with indirect illumination on both sides. Secured by a movable clasp, phones can be placed here upright so they are visible to the driver and front passenger and charged wirelessly. Additional storage areas can be found in the space underneath the central armrest.

Newly developed seats offer better comfort and lateral support.

The newly developed seats in the X2 offer a stylish appearance, outstanding lateral support in quick transitions, optimized comfort over long distances, and extended functionality. This applies to both the standard items and the optional sport seats, which also stand out with their prominent bolsters and shoulder areas, and their adjustability of seat angle and depth. The two seat variants are also available with lumbar support in the backrest including massage function.

Animal-free perforated Veganza seating surfaces are standard, and customers can choose from Black, Mocha, Oyster, bi-color Red/Black, and bi-color Atlas Grey/Smoke White. The M Sport package includes Veganza/Alcantara sport seats in black with blue contrast stitching.

The optional Panorama Skyroof brings an exclusive touch to both the exterior appearance of the all-new BMW X2 and its interior ambience. Its dark-tinted glass surface extends in a single section from the windscreen into the rear part of the roof; indeed, only a small section of the roof is painted in body color. It also reaches around to the roof frame on either side, creating a stylish and consistent look. Designed as a body-mounted module, the panoramic glass sunroof floods the interior with light thanks to a view-through area measuring 28.0 inches in length and 27.6 inches in width. A multi-layer, electric interior roller blind is on hand to provide interior shading when required.

New 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder for the X2 xDrive28i.

The 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine at work in the X2 xDrive28i has been extensively revised. The new engine incorporates a Miller combustion cycle, as well as a new dual (direct and port) injection system and a revised combustion chamber geometry. The engine now makes 241 hp between 4,500-6,500 rpm, and torque has increased to 295 lb-ft between 1,500-4,000 rpm – enough to propel the X2 xDrive28i from 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

M on the outside, M on the inside: The X2 M35i xDrive.

The most potent 4-cylinder version of the latest modular generation of engines delivers the power the all-new BMW X2 M35i xDrive turns into exhilarating performance. Among the 2.0-liter unit’s M-specific highlights are a new, stronger crankshaft, an optimized oil supply system for the pistons with cooling channels, and main bearing shells and caps carried over from the latest-generation 6-cylinder engines. It is also equipped with VANOS variable camshaft timing with optimized oil supply for the actuator and VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing. The result of these enhancements is 312 hp between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, and peak torque of 295 lb-ft from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. With all that power at the ready, the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive sprints from rest to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The new motor’s spirited power is accompanied by a growl from the M-specific exhaust system. The new BMW X2 M35i xDrive features two pairs of twin tailpipes. Nestled neatly into the left and right of the rear apron, they are a signature feature of high-performance models from BMW M and have now been adopted by the most powerful member of the compact SAC range.

Standard equipment: a 7-speed Steptronic double-clutch transmission.

The new engines in the BMW X2 are paired with a 7-speed Steptronic double-clutch transmission executes quick and seamless gear changes. The latest generation of the transmission stands out with its fully electric actuation, widened gear ratio spread and greater internal efficiency. And the transmission automatically shifts into P when the engine is switched off. If the car is parked on a slope, the electric parking brake is automatically applied.

The seven-speed Steptronic transmission also features a built-in mechanical limited-slip differential, whose locking effect limits the difference in speed between the front wheels. Together with the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system for fully variable distribution of power between the front and rear wheels, this serves to maximize traction, handling stability and cornering dynamics.

Gearshift paddles on the steering wheel (standard on X2 M35i xDrive, available on X2 xDrive28i) enable ultra-fast manual gear changes. In vehicles specified with the optional M Sport package, the left-hand paddle is also used to activate the Sport Boost function, which enables extremely dynamic mid-range sprints.

With the second-generation BMW X2, there has been a notable improvement in agility and cornering dynamics, as well as in long-distance comfort when compared to the previous model. A body construction of lower weight but increased rigidity, a substantially longer wheelbase and significantly wider tracks, plus high-quality chassis components and control systems tuned for this specific model provided the necessary tools here. It all adds up to sweetly balanced, precisely controllable, and consistently well-resolved handling.

Newly developed componentry for the front and rear axle.

The all-new BMW X2 has adopted its predecessor’s design principle for the front and rear axle. However, every component of the single-joint spring strut axle at the front has been developed almost completely from scratch. The new axle kinematics and increased rigidity help to give the X2 agile turn-in response and steering feel that is largely unaffected by torque steer. The supports for the hydromounts are now made from aluminum, shaving around three kilograms off the vehicle’s weight. Following readjustment of the steering axle, the caster offset has been increased by some 15 percent over the previous model, which has a positive effect on both steering feedback and straight-line stability.

The modular three-link rear axle also has the ideal ingredients for sporty handling. Featuring a unique design with especially high rigidity, it works in conjunction with a rear-axle subframe with a rigid mounting and promises precise wheel guidance even under high lateral acceleration. The springs and dampers take up less space thanks to their separate arrangement, freeing up additional room both for passengers in the rear and in the luggage compartment.

The use of anti-roll bar mounts with high preload on both axles improves not just roll stabilization, but also steering precision during dynamic cornering. A new wheel bearing design that minimizes both friction and weight is an additional factor in the superior efficiency of the new BMW X2.

The suspension and damping systems in the new BMW X2 have also undergone an extensive upgrade with a view to enhancing long-distance comfort. For the first time, the front axle has been equipped with extra, lift-related damping using an additional sleeve on the dampers. This reduces body movement when driving over small bumps, while also ensuring excellent transient behavior in corners.

Adaptive M suspension with frequency-selective damping, a lowered ride height, and sport steering.

*Adaptive M suspension is available for all model variants of the compact SAC. It is fitted as standard on the BMW X2 M35i xDrive and is included with the M Sport package on the X2 xDrive28i. Both agility and long-distance comfort benefit from this suspension system’s adjustable and frequency-selective dampers. Pressure peaks inside the dampers are smoothed out with the help of additional valves that are active on the rebound side. As a result, the system offers comfortable response when absorbing minor bumps in the road surface combined with sporty damper characteristics in dynamic driving situations. The specially designed damper system provides a 0.6-inch drop in ride height on all models.

Sport steering is part of the adaptive M suspension specification. This version of the Electric Power Steering system features a more direct rack ratio, along with the Servotronic speed-sensitive power assistance also included with the standard steering.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for extremely quick, precise response.

The new BMW X2 also now comes with near-actuator wheel slip limitation to maximize agility and composure in challenging driving situations. Unique in this segment, this traction control system is integrated into the engine management, eliminating the long signal paths to the DSC control unit. This allows corrective inputs to be applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation ensures optimum traction even on slippery roads, superb straight-line poise and assurance when accelerating hard, and excellent handling stability in corners.

Integrated braking system as standard, M Sport and M Compound brakes as options.

The standard braking system on the new BMW X2 xDrive28i employs single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes at the front and rear. When the M Sport package is specified, four-piston, fixed-caliper M Sport disc brakes are fitted at the front wheels with single-piston, floating-caliper at the rear.

The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is fitted as standard with the M Sport brakes. Powerful M Compound brakes, comprising four-piston, fixed-caliper brakes with 15.2-inch drilled discs at the front wheels and single-piston, floating-caliper units with 13.0-inch discs at the rear, are optional. Originally developed for the high-performance models from BMW M GmbH, the M Compound brakes offer very comfortable braking, superb feel, and stable stopping power even under high loads. In addition, weight has been minimized and unsprung masses are substantially lower compared with conventional braking systems. The brake calipers are painted grey and bear the M logo.

The M Sport package for the X2 xDrive28i offers 19 or 20-inch M light-alloy wheels while the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive comes with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard. Other light-alloy wheels up to 21 inches are available as options. The 19- and 20-inch light-alloy wheel variants are fitted with tires that are 20 millimeters wider than on the outgoing model to give the all-new BMW X2 greater dynamic handling potential. High-performance tires are also available for models with Adaptive M Suspension.

Individual design with familiar M details.

The exceptional performance capabilities of the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive are reflected in distinctive design features that testify to the technical requirements of a high-performance vehicle in terms of cooling air supply and aerodynamic balance. A front apron with large air intakes ensures the engine, transmission, and brakes work within their optimum temperature windows at all times, even under hard driving. Prominent side skirt extensions, black M exterior mirror caps, a model-specific M rear spoiler with central indent and a rear apron with diffuser inlay vividly showcase the performance-led character of the new flagship model.

The BMW M kidney grille of the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive bears the M logo. The grille also sports horizontal double bars, a design cue originally developed for high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. The same applies to the quartet of exhaust tailpipes – each measuring almost four inches in diameter – integrated into the rear apron. These pairs of tailpipes positioned to the far left and right of the rear end signal the presence of the most powerful engine in the model range.

Cabin features M-specific displays and optional M Sport seats.

The M-specific cockpit design creates a high-intensity performance experience inside the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive. Highlights include Aluminum Hexacube interior trim elements, an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and red center marker, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, an anthracite-colored headliner, M door sill trim, M pedals and the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display and, optionally, the BMW Head-Up Display.

Standard equipment for the new BMW X2 M35i xDrive includes black Veganza/Alcantara sport seats with blue contrast stitching. Also on the options list are M Sport seats. These offer multi-way electric adjustment (including memory function for the driver’s seat), have integral head restraints and feature an illuminated M logo in the upper section of the backrests.

Display and control/operation system, connectivity. The new BMW Operating System 9 and innovative digital services.

The latest version of the BMW iDrive display and control/operation system featuring QuickSelect is fitted in the new BMW X2, enabling numerous functions to be controlled intuitively and easily and providing access to innovative digital services. Based on BMW Operating System 9, it is packaged together with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, meaning it has been carefully geared to operation using the touchscreen and natural language. The control/operation system additionally comprises multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and, as an option, the BMW Head-Up Display. The new BMW iDrive helps to deliver a focused, assured driving experience by showing the right information in the right place.

The latest-generation BMW iDrive features a redesigned home screen and the QuickSelect rapid-access tech, bringing an improved menu structure that takes its cue from consumer electronics devices. BMW Operating System 9 was developed in-house by the BMW Group and is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack for the first time. It provides the basis for a broader offering of digital content for information and entertainment, shorter function update cycles and improved accessibility to a host of specific online services. BMW Operating System 9 therefore paves the way for a highly customizable selection of additional digital services that are made available to customers with the BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades and the new BMW Digital Premium offering.

BMW iDrive 9 with QuickSelect.

At the heart of the display and control/operation system is the standard BMW Curved Display formed by a 10.25-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches. The screens merge into a single unit behind a continuous glass surface that curves towards the driver.

The new BMW Operating System 9 home screen on the control display continuously displays the navigation system’s map view or other individually configurable graphics. On the same level, function icons appear in a vertical arrangement on the driver’s side of the display.

Drivers can change between icons with a vertical swipe. The QuickSelect feature allows the function selected to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu. And once the relevant settings have been chosen, a quick tap on the home icon at the lower edge of the control display is all it takes to return to the home screen. Icons for direct access to the climate control menu, All Apps menu and, if activated, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ can also now be found next to the home icon.

The new, flat menu structure makes it much easier to activate the desired functions and settings. The digital content – just like the hardware in the form of the BMW Curved Display – is designed to enhance the driver focus for which BMW is known.

Over-the-air updating: Remote Software Upgrades and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades.

BMW has the world’s largest fully over-the-air upgradeable vehicle fleet, with more than five million such vehicles on the road. The Remote Software Upgrades function keeps the new BMW X2 right up to date with the latest software. Upgrades may include free quality improvements or even additional features and functional improvements.

New BMW Digital Premium offering heralds the arrival of in-car gaming and audio and video streaming.

BMW Digital Premium means customers can enjoy in-car use of all the apps available in their country, e.g., for music streaming, video streaming, news, or gaming, on a subscription basis. The optional package also covers data usage for all digital services and the apps available from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, including music and video streaming.

A new form of in-car gaming unique in the automotive sector is just one highlight of the BMW Digital Premium offering. BMW is presenting a wide selection of casual games in collaboration with the gaming platform AirConsole. These can be played when the vehicle is stationary.

Setting up the gaming experience with AirConsole is perfectly straightforward. All that players need is their smartphone, which acts as the controller, and the BMW Curved Display. Once the AirConsole App has been launched in the vehicle, smartphone and car can be connected by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. The games are then instantly made available, with gameplay controlled by smartphone over the air. This unique set-up means that multiple players can share in the in-car gaming fun at the same time. The around 10 titles initially available to play include racing, sport, quiz and skill games, and the portfolio will keep growing.

Audio streaming services can also be used in the new BMW X2 with BMW Digital Premium, and the driver and front passenger are able to view a wide variety of video streaming offerings (powered by Xperi TiVo) on the control display while the car is stationary. This means customers can enjoy a continuously growing selection of aggregated video content, such as news, live and on-demand streaming of films and series, for example. The video streaming platform’s portfolio will be constantly expanded and rolled out gradually across more countries.

The new BMW X2 provides powerful mobile reception for data transmission – enabling in-car gaming, streaming and other online services – as well as for interference-free phone calls while driving, thanks to the vehicle’s own 5G antenna system combined with the optional Personal eSIM. With up to four 5G mobile antennae available, outstanding voice and data transmission quality is guaranteed.

Additional My Modes and further scope for customization with BMW Digital Premium.

Selectable by voice command or at the push of a button, the My Modes create an all-encompassing interplay of vehicle functions, displays and interior ambience. Drivers of the new BMW X2 can choose from Personal Mode, Sport Mode, and Efficient Mode as standard, while BMW Digital Premium extends the range by adding Expressive Mode, Relax Mode, and Digital Art Mode. This opens further options for individually tailoring aspects such as the style of the readouts on the control display and the interior lighting to suit the driving situation at hand, the current mood, and personal preferences.

BMW Digital Premium also enhances the user experience with add-ons for the lighting sequence that is activated when approaching the car. The welcome scenario starts with an orchestrated lighting effect using the exterior and interior lights, including the light carpet in the entrance area. The vehicle then automatically unlocks when the driver is about 1.5 meters away. And as they get into the car, the BMW Curved Display plays a choreographed start-up animation and shows a customized welcome window for the driver – with a personal greeting as well as handy suggestions and information. BMW Digital Premium allows customers to select three more carefully devised lighting sequences for this welcome, in addition to the standard lighting choreography. Lighting effects with a very elegant, vibrant, or dynamic style are then available to choose from. Ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology helps to ensure that the location of the key or compatible smartphone with BMW Digital Key Plus can be pinpointed precisely on the approach to the vehicle.

In BMW X2 models with BMW Digital Premium, automated routines can also increase convenience in regularly recurring situations. For instance, the driver’s window can be opened automatically at the entrance to an underground car park, making it easy to use an access card.

Extended functionality for the BMW Maps navigation system.

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system forms part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus fitted as standard in the new BMW X2. Besides offering a simplified method of destination entry, BMW Maps enables fast route calculation, carried out dynamically and based on precise real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals.

Opting for BMW Live Cockpit Professional also adds the Augmented View function to the navigation map, which shows a live video stream from the driver’s perspective on the control display and augments it with supplementary information to match the context. At confusing junctions, for instance, an animated directional arrow is integrated into the video image to help the driver take the best turn-off for the planned route.

One of the key benefits of BMW Digital Premium is the enhanced functionality of BMW Maps, such as the real-time traffic information (RTTI) service with color coding to show how freely traffic is flowing across the entire map area, even if route guidance isn’t activated. It also offers 3D visualization of buildings and surrounding elements in the map view and extended information on parking facilities. In addition, the driver is proactively notified of the current traffic situation and estimated time of arrival when setting out for destinations they drive to regularly. If necessary, the system will even propose an alternative route. Turn instructions and lane recommendations are shown in realistic form in both the information display and the optional BMW Head-Up Display.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant also gains additional skills as part of the upgraded BMW iDrive package. Naturally formulated spoken instructions can now be used to adjust the air conditioning, for instance. Two different visualization variants are available for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium. Together with the accompanying interactive graphics, this results in an even closer and more personal dialogue between the user and their car. The depicted graphics visualize how the system is listening attentively to what is being said, for example. An instant text display also now indicates the command that has just been understood and processed by the voice assistant.

The digital companion is additionally capable of recognizing user behavior and proactively making contextually relevant suggestions to the driver on how to use the vehicle. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant suggests example commands and unused functions, which can be found in the Personal Assistant widget using QuickSelect.

Smartphone integration via both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is included as standard in the new BMW X2. The WiFi connection between smartphone and vehicle enables the services to be integrated directly into the car’s display/operation system. Information from the apps can be viewed both in the control display and – in a cleverly presented way – in the instrument cluster or optional Head-Up Display.

Personalization using the BMW ID and My BMW App.

BMW customers will benefit from increasingly automated personalization of the user experience based on their BMW ID. Their profile is simply imported into the vehicle once they have signed in using a QR code. Personal and synchronizable settings are loaded, while the vehicle is also added to the My BMW App without the customer having to do anything, allowing them to make the most of the app’s extensive functions.

The My BMW App acts as a universal digital interface that provides information on the vehicle’s status, charging status and remaining range at any time. And it enables remote operation of functions such as vehicle locating, locking or unlocking the doors or monitoring the car’s immediate vicinity. The Remote 3D View and Remote Inside View functions give drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle’s immediate vicinity and its interior on their smartphone.

The ability to manage the car’s servicing and maintenance requirements is another convenient feature of the My BMW App. If the vehicle needs to be serviced, users receive a push notification and can make an appointment directly in the app. The app provides support during the entire service process, including check-in, service video, status tracking and payment.

The My BMW app can additionally be used to send destination addresses from the smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system and to initiate, purchase or extend ConnectedDrive Upgrades. The My Trips feature including Efficiency Trainer provides the user with data and evaluations on their smartphone for distances travelled, consumption and average speed, and offers helpful tips for driving more efficiently. A total of up to seven users can associate the same vehicle with their My BMW App and an individual BMW ID in each case. The My BMW App is also available for the Apple Watch with a selected range of functions.

Proactive Care: new service pledge marked by digitalization.

With Proactive Care, BMW is creating a new platform for communicating with customers when various types of car servicing are required. The focus here is on the ability to also detect the vehicle’s servicing requirements using artificial intelligence and proactively offer solutions to the customer without them having to act themselves.

For many years now, customers have already been benefiting from the fact that service-related data is transmitted directly from the vehicle to the BMW dealer thanks to BMW TeleServices. It is also possible to arrange service appointments online in this way – either by calling from the vehicle or via the My BMW App. BMW is now going one step further with Proactive Care. From Condition Based Servicing to digital tire diagnostics, from Battery Guard to accident detection as part of the automatic emergency call feature, the new BMW X2 can identify servicing requirements or a need for assistance in many ways and report them to BMW in line with the customer’s preferences. As soon as this happens, BMW contacts the customer and proposes a suitable solution, which is then implemented via the appropriate channel depending on the urgency of the matter. If the vehicle needs urgent servicing during trips away, the customer is given the details of nearby dealerships they could visit.

Depending on the type of servicing work required, communication takes place via different channels: an in-car notification on the control display, a message in the My BMW App, an e-mail or – in the event of a collision or breakdown – a phone call from Roadside Assistance. The customer can take advantage of various types of service with Proactive Care. This includes remote diagnosis with potential troubleshooting via a software update, as well as online appointment scheduling and a personalized service video complete with online payment (the scope of “Proactive Care” services may vary depending on the country of delivery). In the event of a breakdown, BMW will arrange a Servicemobile unit or tow truck and inform the customer in advance when assistance will arrive.

BMW Digital Key Plus as a full-function vehicle key.

The Comfort Access option also includes the BMW Digital Key Plus. This enables customers to lock and unlock their BMW X2 with a compatible smartphone running iOS or Android or an Apple Watch by means of security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology – dispensing with the need for a conventional car key. To unlock and lock the vehicle, the user simply has to approach it and move away again, without even needing to take their smartphone out of their pocket.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can also share it – and therefore access to the vehicle – with up to five other users, regardless of whether their smartphone runs iOS or Android.

Interior camera for taking pictures and recording videos or checking inside the car using the My BMW App on a smartphone.

The cars’ occupants can use an overhead interior camera to take photos and record videos, complete with sound, both when stationary and while driving, allowing them to capture special moments and share them with friends and family. Pictures and recordings can be transferred to any smartphone connected to the car via WiFi by simply scanning a QR code in the control display.

Customers are also able to have pictures from the interior camera sent to their smartphone using the My BMW App’s remote function if they wish to check inside the car to see whether bags or other items have been left there. The interior camera is also activated by the anti-theft recorder. This initiates a recording of the interior the instant the vehicle’s anti-theft alarm system is triggered. On models fitted with the optional Parking Assistant Plus, footage from the exterior cameras is also provided in this case.

Driver assistance systems. State-of-the-art technology enhances comfort and safety.

The new BMW X2 is fitted as standard with the latest version of the Forward Collision Mitigation system, which brings additional functions to help prevent an accident. It comprises features such as Collision Warning, pedestrian and cyclist warnings with braking function, and it can also warn the driver of pedestrians and cyclists who are parallel to the road and approaching the vehicle from the front or rear when turning right. The Forward Collision Mitigation system also helps to increase safety when turning left. If a vehicle is approaching on the side of the road the driver needs to cross, visual and acoustic warnings are triggered, and the brakes are applied to prevent the driver from continuing with their maneuver.

Active Blind Spot Detection is now standard, and there is a new exit warning function, which warns if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching the BMW X2 and there is a risk of collision on either side of the vehicle if a door were to be opened. The driver or front passenger is alerted to the danger by flashing LEDs in the mirror or the ambient lighting. An acoustic signal is also emitted.

A new level of assisted driving for the X2: Driving Assistance Professional.

The optional Driving Assistant Professional available for the first time on the BMW X2 offers new levels of comfort and safety on long-distance journeys. This camera- and radar-based system includes the Steering Assistant as well as Distance Control. Corrective steering inputs help the driver to keep the vehicle in the lane detected by the system. Distance Control is capable of not only maintaining the preferred speed, but also automatically keeping a safe distance from vehicles travelling ahead and can bring the new BMW X2 to a halt if necessary. And when driving in tedious, dense traffic, Traffic Jam Assistant allows attentive, hands-free driving at speeds up to 40 mph on limited access highways.

Parking Assistant, Rear View Camera, Backup Assistant.

Drivers of the new BMW X2 also benefit from assistance when parking and maneuvering thanks to technology such as the optional Active Park Distance Control with Side Protection (PDC) with sensors at the front and rear. This system uses visual and acoustic alerts and automatic brake inputs to help avoid collisions with obstacles to the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle when parking. The Backup Assistant makes light work of backing up for distances of up to 150 feet by steering the vehicle along the same line it took when moving forward.

The latest version of the optional Parking Assistant Plus offers an even wider range of uses. It helps the driver to select and park in spaces either parallel or perpendicular to the road. Instead of just using other vehicles as a guide to help it select a parking space and straighten the vehicle when parking, the system is now able to take its bearings from the curb. Automatic Park Assistant can be used both to enter and to exit spaces. As well as the necessary steering inputs, it also carries out the acceleration, braking and gear changes required for the maneuver.

The functions contained in Parking Assistant Plus provide an excellent overview in many different situations. Parking View and 3D View create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings, which is shown from various angles in the control display. Meanwhile, the Remote 3D View function gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

The BMW Drive Recorder is another Parking Assistant Plus feature, which uses the driver assistance systems’ cameras to record video images all around the vehicle, so these can be stored and later either played back on the control display when the vehicle is stationary or exported via the USB interface. The Crash Recorder feature, when enabled, will automatically record up to 60 seconds of footage in the event of an accident.

If the vehicle’s alarm system is triggered, the Anti-Theft Recorder can record video images from the four Surround View cameras at the same time as alerting the customer by sending a push notification to their smartphone via the My BMW App.

Major standard equipment.

19-inch Y-spoke bi-color wheels style 867 with all-season non-runflat tires (xDrive28i)

20-inch M V-spoke bi-color wheels style 873M with all-season non-runflat tires (M35i)

7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission

BMW Curved Display with iDrive 9

Active Blind Spot Detection

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Active Park Distance Control

BMW Navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

SiriusXM with 360L + 1 year Platinum Plan subscription

LED headlights

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Black High-Gloss trim with Ambient Lighting (xDrive28I)

Aluminum Hexcube trim with Ambient Lighting (M35i)

Power tailgate

Roof rails in Satin Aluminum (xDrive28i)

Satin Aluminum Line exterior trim (xDrive28i)

Shadowline exterior trim (M35i)

Privacy glass

Automatic high beams

Illuminated Kidney Grill (M35i)

Major optional equipment.

Convenience Package (xDrive28i) Power folding mirrors Comfort Access keyless entry with UWB technology for Digital Key Plus Panorama Skyroof Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors Wireless device charging

Technology Package (xDrive28i) Convenience Package Parking Assistant Plus Head-Up Display Live Cockpit Professional Surround View w/3D View

Premium Package Technology Package Universal garage door opener Interior camera Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System

Driving Assistance Professional Package Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance Evasion Aid Front Cross Traffic Alert

M Sport Package (xDrive28i) 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 871M with all-season non-runflat tires Shift paddles Adaptive M suspension M Sport Brakes with blue calipers Aluminum Hexacube trim with Ambient Light M Steering wheel Aerodynamic kit Shadowline exterior trim

M Sport Professional Package Mirror caps in black (xDrive28i) M Sport Brakes with red calipers M Shadowline lights Rear spoiler (xDrive28i) Extended Shadowline trim (Opt.) M Compound Brakes with grey calipers (M35i) M Sport front seats (M35i)

Remote engine start

Active front seats including lumbar support

Heated front seats & steering wheel

Universal garage door opener

Sport seats

M Compound Brakes with grey calipers (M35i)

Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light (xDrive28i)

Aluminum Crosshatch interior trim with Ambient Light (M35i)