BMW Announces New Digital Concierge for BMW Customer Service

BMW is unveiling a new data- and AI-driven offering in customer service.

Proactive Care includes new tools and information that allow the vehicle to identify existing and predictable service requirements, so that in many cases it can anticipate the customer’s needs and proactively offer solutions. The first applications for existing and upcoming vehicles are already in operation and will be continuously enhanced with further innovative functionalities in the coming years.

A new level of convenience for BMW customers.

BMWs have been sending service-related data directly to the customer’s preferred BMW center (with the permission of the customer) for many years, thereby enabling targeted interaction between customers and BMW centers. Until now, the customer then had to approach their BMW service center themselves. But with the introduction of Proactive Care, BMW will proactively reach out to the customer. The result is the next stage of evolution in connected vehicles and customer service.

The number of dealer service options within the portfolio is growing constantly and, where it makes sense, augmented with the benefits provided by the broad field of artificial intelligence. Digital tire diagnosis, fault messages, maintenance requirements – individualized recommendations are made possible through data analyses and records of customer preferences.

The digital-first approach means, depending on what is needed, the customer may be notified via a message in the My BMW app, via an in-car notification, via email from their preferred service center, or by a call from Roadside Assistance. Proactive Care improves the customer’s service experience in the long term – from self-help tips (e.g., how to solve a problem via a Remote Software Upgrade), to flexible support to guarantee mobility, or by suggesting the right service center if a visit to the workshop cannot be avoided. Online appointment scheduling and a personalized service video including online payment handling are just some of the possible options. A description of the work performed, the associated costs (if any), and expected completion time are always available to the customer in a transparent manner.

Proactive Care is available for all BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 or later (as of version 07/2019). Customers must have an active BMW ConnectedDrive contract, and to register their vehicle in the My BMW app or in the My BMW portal on bmwusa.com with their BMW ID and store their contact details. For data collection to be possible, the customer must accept the Privacy Policy in the vehicle, enable push notifications in the My BMW app, and consent to be contacted by BMW or their BMW service center.

Data protection and transparency are paramount for BMW.

BMW of North America takes data privacy and the data security of our customers very seriously. We provide our customers with comprehensive data privacy notices regarding the collection of their personal information and allows vehicle drivers to make granular choices regarding the collection and processing of their personal information. Further, we allow our customers to delete their data whether on their apps, vehicles or online. BMW NA does not sell our customer’s in-vehicle personal information and provides our customers the opportunity to opt out of BMW targeted behavioral advertising on the Internet.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 349 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Written by BMW.