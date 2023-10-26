BMW of North America Announces New Executive Appointment

BMW of North America has announced the appointment of Neal Guthrie as the company’s next Vice President, Customer Support and Aftersales. Guthrie will assume responsibility for customer service operations, technical services, parts logistics, warranties, vehicle distribution centers and the BMW Group University program when he succeeds Claus Eberhart on November 1, 2023. Eberhart will retire at the end of the year after 26 years with the company.

Guthrie began his career with The BMW Group at Plant Spartanburg 1999 and went on to hold several positions within the engineering, production, and quality teams. In 2018, he joined BMW of North America in his current role as Department Head, Technical Service, where he has supported BMW dealers in the U.S. with the technical information and solutions needed to maximize efficiency and service.

“This appointment celebrates Neal’s strong operational performance and proven strategic capabilities,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “We welcome him to the role and are convinced that his deep knowledge of the company, coupled with his clear ability to build and lead teams, puts our Aftersales business in the right hands for the next phase of customer support and growth.”

Claus Eberhart joined The BMW Group in 1997 and has held senior leadership positions across the globe from Germany to China, before arriving in the U.S. in 2019. He has been a critical part of The BMW Group’s growth during his time with the company.

“Claus is an experienced leader who made tremendous contributions to the success and growth of the BMW Group Aftersales business in the multiple international roles he has held over the last 26 years,” said Mackensen. “Since joining the U.S. team in 2019, Claus has fostered a strong collaboration with the sales team and been a driving force in the electric and digital transformation of our business. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the best on his retirement,”